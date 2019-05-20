Andrews Distributing Announces Partnership with Sazerac

DALLAS – Andrews Distributing Company is proud to announce a partnership with New Orleans-based Sazerac Company to distribute the company’s Alternative Beverage Alcohol (ABA) portfolio.

Sazerac was founded in 1850 and is currently the largest producer of distilled spirits in the United States.The family-owned business has over 400 brands and a presence in more than 120 countries. Andrews will distribute a variety of brands from Sazerac’s ABA portfolio, such as Stroyski, Flash Point Cinnamon and Vera Cruz.

David Holt, Andrews executive VP of marketing, said Sazerac’s innovative portfolio creates a new opportunity for the Andrews team.

“Our partnership with Sazerac creates a great opportunity to expand our portfolio offerings, especially within the convenience and grocery channels,” Holt said. “Strengthening our portfolio with these ABA brands allows our retail customers in these channels to serve their shoppers with an increased selection to grow their businesses.”

Ron Porges, Sazerac division manager, also expressed excitement around the new partnership.

“We are pleased to form this relationship with Andrews,” Porges said. “We look forward to building our alternative beverage business in Texas with this team.”

Andrews plans to launch the Sazerac portfolio in on- and off-premise June 17 within the Dallas-FortWorth and Corpus Christi areas.

About Andrews Distributing

Andrews Distributing Company is one of the nation’s largest beer distributors with facilities in Dallas,Allen, Corpus Christi and Fort Worth, Texas. Andrews employs 1,500 proud team members who manage distribution centers totaling more than one million square feet and deliver more than 34 million cases annually. The Andrews team distributes over 700 beer brands to 25 North and South Texas counties.Andrews is dedicated to being a marketing and technology leader in the industry with the focus of serving retail customers, Building Brands and celebrating a winning team culture. For additional information, visit andrewsdistributing.com.

About Sazerac

Sazerac is one of America’s oldest family owned, privately held distillers with operations in the United States in Louisiana, Kentucky, Indiana, Virginia, Tennessee, Maine, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Maryland, California and global operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, India, Australia and Canada. For more information on Sazerac, please visit sazerac.com.