Anderson Valley Brewing Company Releases Winter Solstice Ale

BOONVILLE, Calif. – Hot on the heels of Labor Day and some of the highest recorded temperatures in Northern California history, Anderson Valley Brewing Company announces it will be releasing its Winter Solstice Ale in September this year in an effort to get 2020 over with already.

“It’s not our idea,” President Kevin McGee explained. “Head brewer Andy Ingram and the good folks at Four Peaks Brewing in Arizona released their fall seasonal a month early to help move 2020 along and we thought that was brilliant, so we’re trying to do our part.”

The brewery also hopes that the early release of the Winter Solstice will help mitigate the extreme heat in Northern California and accelerate the world’s progress towards winter weather and the end of this dumpster-fire of a year. “Look, I grew up in Buffalo playing hockey and skiing.” McGee added “I can’t handle 110 degree temperatures. I will literally melt and that will be really gross and I know I’m not alone out there.”

Winter Solstice (ABV 6.9%) is our take on the classic style of “winter warmer.” Brewed with northern brewer and chinook hops and boasting a deep amber hue and rich mouthfeel, its creamy finish will lift your spirits. Hints of toffee, spice, and caramel tease the senses making this the perfect ale to share with friends and family during the cold days and long nights of winter.

When asked how the beer release might bring about the temporal displacement effect McGee said “I’m not sure but I think that might be something to work out over a few Winter Solstices. Besides,” McGee continued, “our Winter Solstice is a really fantastic beer and it would be a great reason to open one early.”

Winter Solstice is available at fine purveyors of quality beer throughout the U.S. For information on where to find Anderson Valley Brewing Company’s beer visit https://avbc.com/find-our-beer/

About Anderson Valley Brewing Company

For over 32 years, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has sustainably hand-crafted authentic ales and lagers with balance and complexity. Founded in 1987 in the lower level of Boonville CA’s Buckhorn Saloon, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has grown to be widely recognized as one of the true pioneers in craft brewing. From the flagship Boont Amber Ale to innovative seasonal offerings like the Blood Orange Gose, every Anderson Valley Brewing Company beer is crafted with purpose and an unwavering commitment to producing world-class beer. Anderson Valley Brewing Company is available in 39 states and at its Taproom in Boonville, CA. For more information visit our website. Stay up to date with the latest from AVBC via Facebook and Instagram.

https://avbc.com/beer/winter-solstice-ale/