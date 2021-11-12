Anderson Valley Brewing Company Announces Limited Release ‘Historic Beer’ Series

BOONVILLE, California – Anderson Valley Brewing Company’s (AVBC) new “Historic Series” beers offer a rare chance for beer lovers to taste a lineup of unique and hard to find beers that in some cases have never been brewed in the modern world. Available on draft at the AVBC Tap Room in Boonville and at select on-premise locations throughout Northern California, longtime Brewmaster Fal Allen was inspired to produce these rare beers after judging at the Great American Beer Festival.

“I have long aspired to brew these beer styles, and with all the wild flavors in beers today, I was intrigued to see what flavors could be found in traditional beers that are not often brewed,” said AVBC Brewmaster Fal Allen. “Some of these beers I have brewed before, while others are so rare and complicated to make that I have never tasted one and know of only a few breweries in the world that have ever even attempted to brew them.”

Brewed at Anderson Valley Brewing Company’s Boonville facility, the “Historic Beer” lineup includes Dutch-Style Kuyt Beer, Berliner-Style Weisse, German “Stein Bier”, Grodziskie, Finnish-Style Sahti, and Bamberg-Style Rauchbier. These limited release beers will be released now through Fall of 2022.

Anderson Valley Brewing Company Historic Series Beers:

Dutch-Style Kuyt Beer (available now) – Popular in continental Europe for several hundred years, the distinctive character of this beer is derived from the use of 50 percent oats, at least 20 percent wheat malt. The uncommon boiling regime brings forward an unusual hop flavor. This gold to copper colored beer is distinctive and delicious.

Berliner-Style Weisse (available in early Oct) – Regarded as “The Champagne of the North,” the unique combination of brewer’s yeast, Brettanomyces, and lactic acid bacteria fermenting in oak wine barrels yields a beer that is lightly acidic, highly attenuated, and very drinkable.

German “Stein Bier” (available in early Dec) – There is no other beer in the world brewed in this manner. The addition of Superheated Hot Rocks results in the creation of caramelized sugars that bring toffee, smoke, and caramel flavors to the beer that would never be found in a normal boil. The aroma of dark caramel, chocolate and toffee mingles with flavors–the robust dark lager are layered in deep richness. The finish is mildly sweet with toffee and cocoa notes and finishes with a faint dryness.

Grodziskie (available in February) – The entire grain bill is 100% in-house Oak-smoked wheat malt, creating assertive smoky aromas and rich bready flavors. This combined with fruity esters and a high attenuation from a select yeast strain produces a golden ale with an overall crispness with light smokey notes.

Finnish-Style Sahti (available in March/April) – Bread yeast is traditionally used for fermenting this ancient beer style. It produces flavors and complex aromas with clove-like phenolics and banana fruitiness. The use of juniper branches and berries in the brewing process gives it additional – and traditional – unusual flavors. The overall impression is one of a herbal and sylvan aromas backed with a unique yeasty and bready flavor.

Bamberg-Style Rauchbier (available in early July – for Oktoberfest in late Sept). – Brewed in the characteristic style from Bamberg, Germany, this lightly smoked beer has aromas of lightly toasted sweet barley and fresh bread with mild German hop aroma and flavors. The malt is smoked over beechwood creating a perception of mild sweetness and savory meats cooked over an open fire. The overall impression of this medium bodied Lager is of liquid bread consumed in front of a warm fire in a rustic lodge on a cold night.

About Anderson Valley Brewing Company

For over 34 years, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has sustainably hand-crafted authentic ales and lagers with balance and complexity. Founded in 1987 in the lower level of Boonville CA’s Buckhorn Saloon, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has grown to be widely recognized as one of the true pioneers in craft brewing. From the flagship Boont Amber Ale to the renowned bourbon barrel aged portfolio and as pioneers and innovators of Gose and fruited-sour styles, every Anderson Valley Brewing Company beer is crafted with purpose and an unwavering commitment to producing world-class beer. Anderson Valley Brewing Company is available in 39 states and at its Taproom in Boonville, CA.

