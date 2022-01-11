Anderson Valley Brewing Company Announces Florida Distributor Partnership with Sunshine Distributing

BOONVILLE, California – Anderson Valley Brewing Company (AVBC) announced its Florida distribution partnership with Sunshine Distributing. This strategic partnership with one of Florida’s premiere craft focused beer distributors aims to bring new energy and focus to AVBC throughout Florida.

“Sunshine’s impressive reputation as the leading craft beer distributor in Florida made them our ideal partner as we aim to further AVBC’s long standing presence in the state,” said President and CEO Kevin McGee. “Sunshine’s commitment to long term success and brand education will have a big impact on our ability to service accounts and drive consumer awareness throughout Florida.”

Sunshine will represent AVBC’s entire portfolio of brands, including its iconic Boont Amber Ale, Barrel Series beers, Poleeko Pale Ale and Goses, making AVBC’s beers readily accessible in top on-premise and off-premise accounts.

“We are excited to work with Anderson Valley Brewing Company,” said President of Sunshine Distributing Chris Larue. “Their top notch quality and vast portfolio ensures they have a fit for every palate. Florida residents can look for AVBC very soon at their favorite on and off-premise establishments”.

About Anderson Valley Brewing Company

For over 34 years, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has sustainably hand-crafted authentic ales and lagers with balance and complexity. Founded in 1987 in the lower level of Boonville CA’s Buckhorn Saloon, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has grown to be widely recognized as one of the true pioneers in craft brewing. From the flagship Boont Amber Ale to the renowned bourbon barrel aged portfolio and as pioneers and innovators of Gose and fruited-sour styles, every Anderson Valley Brewing Company beer is crafted with purpose and an unwavering commitment to producing world-class beer. Anderson Valley Brewing Company is available in 39 states and at its Taproom in Boonville, CA.

https://avbc.com