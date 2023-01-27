Anderson Valley Brewing Company Announces 2023 Release Calendar

BOONVILLE, California – Celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, Anderson Valley Brewing Company’s 2023 beer release calendar features a mix of the brewery’s iconic “beer-flavored beer” offerings including the newly released The Pilsner and West Coast IPA, as well as longtime classic flagship Boont Amber Ale, its award winning Bourbon Barrel aged beers and category-defining fruited sour Goses.

As the world’s first solar powered brewery, AVBC is known for leading the industry in responsible brewing and environmental sustainability practices. In late 2022, AVBC officially phased out all glass packaging and heads into 2023 with all its products in aluminum cans with cardboard wraps, the most sustainable beer packaging possible.

AVBC also recently announced the date for the 25th Annual Boonville Beerfest. The legendary beer festival will be held at the AVBC Beer Park on Saturday, April 29. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

About Anderson Valley Brewing Company

For over 35 years, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has sustainably hand-crafted authentic ales and lagers with balance and complexity. Founded in 1987 in the lower level of Boonville CA’s Buckhorn Saloon, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has grown to be widely recognized as one of the true pioneers in craft brewing. From the flagship Boont Amber Ale to the renowned bourbon barrel aged portfolio and as pioneers and innovators of Gose and fruited-sour styles, every Anderson Valley Brewing Company beer is crafted with purpose and an unwavering commitment to producing world-class beer. Anderson Valley Brewing Company is available in 39 states and at its Taproom in Boonville, CA.

For More Information:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ua4lpv5c6549kez/AABaOeMmrAL-uaxgZ0_C0yfxa/Beer%20Release%20Calendar%202023?dl=0&preview=2023+Beer+Release+Calendar_01.17.2023.pdf&subfolder_nav_tracking=1