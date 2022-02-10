Anderson Valley Brewing Company Announces 2022 Release Calendar

BOONVILLE, California – Celebrating its 35th year anniversary, Anderson Valley Brewing Company’s (AVBC) 2022 beer release calendar features a mix of the brewery’s beloved “beer flavored beer” offerings such as Boont Amber Ale, Boonville Gold, and Summer Solstice, as well as brand new products including the Rotational IPA series, a draft-only Peach Gose, and the Gose Variety Pack.

What’s New in 2022 From AVBC

New IPA Rotational Series – First to debut, the Crisp IPA

AVBC is proud to present the new fresh batches of IPA flavored IPA. If you’re new to AVBC you might be surprised to learn that we were once on the leading edge of crafting West Coast IPAs. We love drinking IPAs and our brewers love making them, so we thought it was the perfect time to introduce a new line up. All of the new IPAs have been informed by AVBC’s brewing history and reflect countless beers that have been tested and vetted at the Tap Room. Each IPA features a new recipe and will be released on a rotating basis with the seasons.

Crisp IPA bright and snappy with a healthy touch of hops and works with the cold part of the season when the frost first starts to bite. (now available)

Double IPA in features a bigger helping of hops and a full fresh profile that’s bursting with life and ready to pair with the arrival of warmer weather in the spring. (April release)

Juicy Session IPA (July release) is a beer that you’ll keep coming back to again, and again…and again. Made for a laid back late summer day it won’t fill you up and pairs with sandy board shorts and picnics. (July release)

West Coast IPA (October release) has come to define the contemporary IPA genre. From its classic hop profile and modern flavors it’ll warm you up as the temperatures start to dip in the fall. (October release)

Peach Gose – Draft Beer Offering

AVBC’s new Peach Gose is the latest in its catalog of Goses and has become a fast favorite. There are few things that make more sense than Peach Gose – the soft, juicy stone-fruit flavors are perfectly lifted by the tartness of the Gose souring and the combination is pure magic. It’s easy drinking, light, refreshing and full of flavor. Considering Brewmaster Fal Allen literally wrote the book on Gose and AVBC is widely credited for making Gose a “thing,” it’s surprising that it took so long to brew one. Aside from an obvious pairing with peach cobbler, pour alongside a triple-cream Brie, serve it in a snifter with grilled halibut, or pair a pint with shrimp scampi, fish and chips or crab cakes because anything from the briny depths #goeswithgose.

A Variation for Spring – The Gose Variety Pack

The Gose Variety 12-Pack features three cans each of Briney Melon Gose, Cherry Gose, Framboise Rose Gose, and Blood Orange Gose. It’s hard to decide which gose to grab when they are all full of deliciousness. Well, now you don’t have to decide. Our classic fruit brewed gose are now available in a variety pack, letting you enjoy them all!

About Anderson Valley Brewing Company

For over 34 years, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has sustainably hand-crafted authentic ales and lagers with balance and complexity. Founded in 1987 in the lower level of Boonville CA’s Buckhorn Saloon, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has grown to be widely recognized as one of the true pioneers in craft brewing. From the flagship Boont Amber Ale to the renowned bourbon barrel aged portfolio and as pioneers and innovators of Gose and fruited-sour styles, every Anderson Valley Brewing Company beer is crafted with purpose and an unwavering commitment to producing world-class beer. Anderson Valley Brewing Company is available in 39 states and at its Taproom in Boonville, CA.

For More Information:

https://avbc.com