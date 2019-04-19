Anchor Brewing Debuts San Franpsycho IPA in Cans

SAN FRANCISCO – Anchor Brewing Company and San Franpsycho®, a community-based clothing and lifestyle brand, announce their limited-edition collaboration brew, San Franpsycho® IPA, in cans for the first time. Overflowing with juicy stone fruit aromatics and strong floral hops, San Franpsycho® IPA is a pleasurable summertime beverage in an easy-to-grab, easy-to-chill can. This IPA celebrates the city and culture of San Francisco but is available nationwide to share the extraordinary spirit of the city to beer lovers from coast to coast.

San Franpsycho® IPA (6.3% ABV) evokes strong tropical fruit flavor and aromatics with a slightly sweet finish. To amplify the delicious stone fruit taste, peach and apricot purees were added in secondary fermentation. This IPA was first brewed as part of a larger experiment at Anchor’s pilot brewery & bar in Potrero Hill, Public Taps. Anchor, along with San Franpsycho®, invited locals to taste various batches and vote on their favorite fruity recipe. “Public Taps is a gathering place for locals and tourists alike to share their opinions on our perpetual experiments. We brew up something new here on a weekly basis,” said Brewmaster Scott Ungermann. “This stone fruit IPA gained tremendous feedback from the community, so it was fitting to take this recipe and bring it to life as a collaboration brew with San Franpsycho®, a quintessential San Francisco brand that has a deep connection to the city, just like Anchor.”

“We’re so excited to team up with Anchor again to bring back this community-driven brew in cans,” said San Franpsycho® Owner and CEO Christian Routzen. “San Franpsycho® IPA is a tribute to the vibrant Outer Sunset neighborhood and beyond. Now it can be enjoyed on even greater adventures in cans.

Brewed with 2-row pale, red wheat and acidulated malt, San Franpsycho® IPA pours a hazy golden straw color with a white fluffy head. The mouthfeel is creamy and smooth yet mildly effervescent with a hint of back-end tartness. San Franpsycho® IPA uses El Dorado, Eureka, Cascade and Simcoe Cryo hops that lend abundantly fruity aromas of peach, apricot and pineapple to perfectly accentuate the fruits in the beer. The slightly sweet taste, with a mild Belgian complexity from the yeast and a finish of fruity hops, makes San Franpsycho® IPA the perfect pairing for fish tacos, avocado toast and peach pie.

Heading into the warmer Summer months, we put San Franpsycho® IPA in cans for optimal durability on a sunny hike, at the beach or around the campfire. Last year, San Franpsycho® IPA’s first release in bottles won Gold in the 2018 World Beer Awards for Packaging Design and Bronze for Taste. This year, the same label fully envelopes the beer’s new packaging in cans. It’s a scene of San Francisco’s Noriega hilltop looking down to the Outer Sunset and Ocean Beach, the neighborhoods where San Franpsycho® was born. The visual is a widely recognized canvas across San Franpsycho®’s eclectic clothing and accessories. “We’ve collaborated with one of the most-loved local brands, San Franpsycho®, through years of community events. We were thrilled when we took the next step to brew up a collaboration beer that celebrates a special little city on the edge of the universe,” said Ungermann.

“Historically, San Francisco is a place people have come to seek their dreams in many different ways. Think back to Gold Rush hopefuls, and even explorers some centuries ago—they all reached this extraordinary peninsula surrounded by the Pacific Ocean and a beautiful bay,” Ungermann shared. “San Francisco looks like an isolating place geographically, but there is such diversity here that makes it a truly magical gathering place.”

Anchor and San Franpsycho® will host an official San Franpsycho® IPA 2.0 Release Party on Saturday, April 27th at Anchor Public Taps in San Francisco from 2-6PM. The San Franpsycho® crew and Anchor brewers will be onsite, and attendees can enjoy San Franpsycho® IPA on draft. San Franpsycho® will be live screen printing a limited-edition design to celebrate the release, and the event will feature a local music showcase. For more information visit this link.

Crack a can and savor the city with San Franpsycho® IPA, available now through September in 12oz. cans and on draught at select bars, restaurants, and stores as well as at Anchor Public Taps and the Anchor Brewing Taproom in San Francisco. You can find a brew near you by using the Anchor Beer Finder.

Learn more about Anchor Brewing at www.anchorbrewing.com and follow @anchorbrewing on social media. Learn more about San Franpsycho® at www.sanfranpsycho.com and follow @sanfranpsycho on social media.

About Anchor Brewing Company

Anchor Brewing Company’s roots date back to the California Gold Rush making it one of America’s oldest breweries. Its Anchor Steam® Beer is San Francisco’s original since 1896. In 1965, Fritz Maytag acquired and revived the struggling brewery at a time when mass production of beer dominated and seemed unstoppable. Maytag started a revolution in beer that originated today’s craft beer movement. An undisputed icon, Anchor is America’s first craft brewery where beers are handmade in our traditional copper brewhouse from an all-malt mash. At Anchor, we practice the time-honored art of classical brewing, employing state-of-the-art methods to ensure that our beers are always pure and fresh. We know of no brewery in the world that matches our efforts to combine traditional, natural brewing with such carefully applied, modern methods of sanitation, finishing, packaging and transporting. To learn more visit www.anchorbrewing.com.

About San Franpsycho®

Born in the Outer Sunset, San Franpsycho® originally began as a surfing film, documenting the local Ocean Beach surf scene in 2001. After the film, fans identified with the name and demanded we make clothing. So we learned the art of screen-printing, creating all kinds of garments in a dark basement at night and sold out of an orange and black zebra striped van named Big Chaos during the day. Throughout the years we’ve constantly supported the arts, music, and ocean-oriented, active lifestyles in San Francisco. While relentlessly engaging with our communities and maintaining strong relationships throughout the city, we’ve never lost focus of making unique, high-quality products that are soft, comfortable, and easy to wear. San Franpsycho® has grown into a vibrant and trusted brand which lives and dies by our community, hard work, creativity, and the promise of a good time. We hope you’ll join us on our adventure and visit us anytime at our flagship store located at 1248 9th Avenue in San Francisco where we hand print our clothing and serve all-natural and organic savory hand pies made fresh from PYE. To learn more visit www.sanfranpsycho.com.