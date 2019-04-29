Alter Ego Cider Launches 2 Canned Ciders

PORTLAND, Ore. — Alter Ego Cider, a small-batch, artisanal cidery owned and operated by winemakers in Portland, Oregon, has launched two ciders in cans: The Brut and The Guardian Angel. A third cider, The Dark Royale, will follow in the coming months.

The Brut is a lightly sparkling, off-dry pure apple cider, made from a blend of locally grown apples. The fruit is fresh pressed and cool fermented, developing nuanced and elegant texture and aromatics, retaining the distinct characteristics of Pacific Northwest-grown apples. The suggested retail price for a six-pack of 12 oz. cans is $12.99.

The Guardian Angel ($14.99 per six-pack of 12 oz. cans) is a semi-sweet cider made with Northwest apples and antioxidant-rich blueberries and pomegranates, with a deep garnet color and a refreshing flavor.

The Dark Royale, a previously keg-only cider soon to be released in cans, is made from a blend of locally grown apples and black currants, with just a hint of sweetness.

Alter Ego Cider produces food-friendly ciders using distinctly wine-like techniques, with co-owner and winemaker Anne Hubatch and winemaker-turned-cidermaker Robert Lauer leading the production. An “alter ego” for their winemaking identities, the cidery gives Hubatch and Lauer an opportunity for a wider range of creative experimentation. Alter Ego offers seasonal ciders in keg, in addition to their year-round offerings of The Brut and The Guardian Angel.

“We’re excited to offer our customers a new convenient and sustainable option,” said co-owner Anne Hubatch. “The Brut and The Guardian Angel are both representative of our cidermaking style and the Northwest flavors we love, and we are excited to be able to share them in this new popular format with a wider audience.”

These canned ciders are distributed in five states: Oregon, Washington, New York, New Jersey, and Minnesota.

In June 2019, Alter Ego will open a taphouse at 2025 SE 7th Avenue, Portland, OR 97214. Adjacent to the production space, the taphouse will serve Alter Ego’s flagship ciders and seasonal offerings.

ABOUT ALTER EGO CIDER

Alter Ego Cider, an artisanal cidery owned and operated by winemakers in Portland, Oregon, produces food-friendly ciders using Northwest-grown apples. Acting on a desire to experiment with new flavors and ingredients not found in wine, friends and winemakers Nate Wall, Kris Wall, and Anne Hubatch launched the cidery in 2014, with co-owner Kevin Bates joining the team in 2018. Alter Ego’s flagship ciders and small-batch seasonal offerings are made using white winemaking techniques and slow, cool fermentations to develop nuanced and elegant aromatics and flavors. Associate Cidermaker Robert Lauer brought his extensive winemaking and cidermaking background to the team in 2018, employing both traditional and modern techniques to capture depth and texture for well-balanced, engaging ciders. Alter Ego Cider will open a taphouse in Portland in June 2019.