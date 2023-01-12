Alter Brewing + Kitchen in Oak Brook, IL Now Open

OAK BROOK, Illinois – Alter Brewing + Kitchen – Oak Brook, IL is now officially open. This full-service restaurant joins sister locations Alter Brewing (tap room, Downers Grove IL, 2015) and Alter Brewing + Kitchen (full-service restaurant, St. Charles IL, 2020) as Alter’s 3rd location.

On the NE corner of 22nd St. and Spring Rd., the new spacious facility features elegant and impressive brewing theater with a Solera Brewing System consisting of 12 American Oak wood foeders. This old-world system of aging beer is rarely seen on this scale in the US and, in time, will yield artisanal beer styles such as sours, lambics, and saisons. With sightlines to the Solera room from every seat in the house, the remaining interior design (Aria Group) expertly melds the industrial brick, glass, steel, and high-ceilinged openness of a brewery with sophisticated touches such as a hop-inspired mural, suspended greenery and vinery touches as well as soaring, elegant light fixtures. Southern and western exposures allow the sun magnificently into the room, backlighting the solera in bold fashion. In warmer months, the open window design will bring the outside in, and our veranda, outdoor solera lounge, and large patio will bustle in the breeze under the warm glow of Edison lights.

In addition to the artisanal styles from The Solera, this exciting new member of the Alter family will continue to offer the year-round and seasonal beer offerings fans crave. Complimenting the beer is Corporate Executive Chef Adam Tanner’s vision of “Altered Comfort” culinary offerings which are thoughtfully curated always with the other in mind. Beer and food inspire each other in equal parts and always with the same goal – to be exceptional. Alter Brewing + Kitchen also offers a robust beverage program including spirits, wine, and a craft cocktail offering so that non beer drinkers can imbibe just the same.

Since 2015, Alter Brewing has strived to change our fans’ and guests’ perceptions of what beer, celebration, and ultimately, life could be. Over 7 years we have brought people together with amazing beer and hospitality experiences second to none. The addition of Alter Brewing + Kitchen in Oak Brook builds upon those goals and continues to refine our formula for altering your perception of what beer, food, and hospitality can be. Salud!

For More Information:

https://www.alterbrewing.com/locations/oak-brook-brewery-kitchen/