Alter Brewing Co. Releases Seasonal Pilsner Day Sipper

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Alter Brewing Company is thrilled to announce the 2019 release of Day Sipper, their summer seasonal lager, both on draft and in 6-pack cans. Inspired by the classic German style, this pilsner is a crisp, clean and a very refreshing option for the hot summer months.

“In a world dominated by hoppy beers, ours included, we love to circle back to those tried and true classic styles and the beauty of their approachability,” said co-founder Mark Hedrick.

This year sees a broader release of Day Sipper, as their distribution partner Lakeshore Beverage will be extending its coverage to the city of Chicago and much more of the metropolitan area. Get it right now in the taproom, and look for draft and cans to be available throughout Chicago and the western suburbs beginning the first week of July.

About Alter Brewing Company

Alter Brewing Company opened in December 2015 in Downers Grove, IL, just west of Chicago. They are passionate beer lovers dedicated to producing beer of the highest quality while pushing the boundaries of traditional styles. They seek to leverage their passion and craft into serving and improving the local community and beyond. The Alter space features a state of the art brew house and a beautiful modern-industrial taproom that is open 7 days a week. For more information visit them online: alterbrewing.com.