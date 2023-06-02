Alter Brewing Co. Releases New Alterficial Intelligence Beer Series

We here at Alter Brewing Company are excited to announce the release of our first Alterficial Intelligence Project beer! This project is the ultimate fusion of man and machine to create wonderfully far-out beers. It is a series that we hope will captivate the senses, elevate the experience, and redefine what it means to enjoy great beer. We combine leading AI generating platforms Chat GPT and Midjourney with our incredible brew team to craft some suds that we believe — nay! — know will dazzle your taste buds.

The first beer, Cukezilla Versus Lime Kong is available now at all three Alter locations while supplies last. Additional AI Project beers will be released periodically through the year on a… changing… schedule. They will be on draft and in an extremely limited run of cans available exclusively at Alter locations.

