Alter Brewing Co. Adds Hell Hazed Over IPA to Year-Round Lineup

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Alter Brewing Company has expanded its year-round lineup of canned offerings to include their increasingly popular New England-style India Pale Ale, Hell Hazed Over. This hazy beer emphasizes the vibrant aromas and juicy flavors produced by generous additions of Sultana, Mosaic, and Amarillo hops. A smooth and creamy mouthfeel, alongside the tropical and citrus flavors from the hops, comprise a beer with mass appeal.

The story behind Hell Hazed Over dates back a couple of years to when the hazy beer trend was really starting to pick up steam. The pinnacle of brewing had been to craft the most brilliantly clear IPA possible, and this new movement seemingly disregarded years of tradition. Skepticism and resistance reigned at Alter, and it seemed the impossibility of brewing a hazy IPA was absolute. However, the trend did not slow, and new (quite delicious) examples began to emerge throughout the country. Thus, the brew team delved deeply into researching how to make their best version of the style, which eventually lead to their flagship hazy IPA. That… was when Hell Hazed Over.

Hell Hazed Over 6-packs of 12 oz. cans will be headed to their distributors, Schamberger Bros. and Lakeshore Beverage, the first week of October. Availability will be throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, and retail establishments should be receiving cases to coincide with the taproom debut on October 7.

Alter Brewing Company opened their Downers Grove brewery in 2015. A second location, which includes a full kitchen, is slated to open in St. Charles in 2020. Their passion is bringing people together with unique, quality beer, to create a truly memorable experience – in the taproom and beyond. The Alter space features a state-of-the-art brew house, a beautiful modern-industrial taproom that is open 7 days a week, and two amazing private event spaces. For more information visit them online: www.alterbrewing.com.