Alpine Beer Company Launches OG Lemon Haze IPA

SAN DIEGO – Alpine Beer Company is excited to announce the launch of OG Lemon Haze, its first year-round can release since the release of Nelson IPA in cans in 2019. OG Lemon Haze, a 6.5% ABV Hazy IPA is brewed with citrusy hops that boast beautiful lemon blossom, citrus and berry aromas with notes of fresh apple, peach and Meyer lemon peel. This beer is truly something special and a perfect addition to the Alpine line-up of world-class beers.

OG Lemon Haze was brewed for all the Hazy Hop Heads out there. The lemon and citrus flavors and aromas are all derived from brewing with citrusy hops, and there’s no fruit or flavoring added to this beer. OG Lemon Haze pours a bright hazy color with citrus flavors and tropical aromas bursting with every sip, finishing with super low bitterness. The packaging features a Hop Lemon Head at the forefront and is a slight departure from the core line-up designs. OG Lemon Haze will officially launch in March and will be distributed everywhere Alpine Beer is sold throughout California, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

“We are excited to bring this amazingly refreshing and flavorful beer to our fans. And we are looking forward to bringing additional new beers soon,” Tom Tweedy – VP of Operations.

OG Lemon Haze will be offered year-round in 6-pack 12oz cans and draft and also as part of the new Alpine Trail Mix Variety can 12-pack.

About Alpine Beer Company

Alpine Beer Company is an award-winning craft brewery founded in 1999. Located in the hills of Eastern San Diego County in Alpine, California, the brewery operates The Outpost, where Alpine beers are on tap and served alongside specialty pizzas, apps, and salads. Alpine Beer Company is rated a top 50 brewery in the United States with cult favorite beers like Exponential Hoppiness and Alpine Great. Alpine also offers more widely distributed highly-rated favorites like Nelson IPA and Duet IPA. In 2014, Alpine Beer Company merged with San Diego’s Green Flash Brewing Company, increasing production and distribution of its ales. For more information visit www.alpinebeerco.com