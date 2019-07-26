Alosta Brewing Co. Announces Collaboration with Rock Band Live

COVINA, Calif. — Seminal rock band +LIVE+ has joined forces with the Southern California-based brewing company Alosta Brewing for the creation of the band’s first craft beer “Throwing Copper Ale.” It’s named in honor of the band’s landmark 8X multi-platinum album THROWING COPPER which is being celebrated via a 25th anniversary deluxe multi-format reissue out July 19 via Radioactive/MCA/Ume.The band–Ed Kowalczyk (vocals, guitar), Chad Taylor (guitar, backing vocals), Patrick Dahlheimer (bass) and Chad Gracey (drums, percussion)–is also marking the album’s milestone on a co-headline tour with Bush this summer of arenas and amphitheatres (dates below).

“Throwing Copper Ale,” according to the Alosta Brewing website, is “a union of the caramel toffee like sweetness of English barley and the bitterness of Nobel hops. Smooth, refreshing. English Ales are often referred to as Copper Ales, and we could not resist taking the opportunity to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Throwing Copper with LIVE’s very first craft beer. We present to you Throwing Copper Ale.”

The ““Throwing Copper Ale” pre-sale begins July 16, with orders shipped, across the United States except for UT, ND, and SD, as well as Canada, on 10/1/19-10/7/19: http://www.freaks4live.com.

“Considering LIVE’s amazing and blessed career of over 25 years and its countless highlights, it can be pretty challenging to find things that we have yet to accomplish or try anew,” says frontman Ed Kowalczyk. “So when Alosta Brewing Co. approached us with idea of ‘Throwing Copper Ale,’ we jumped at the chance to do something we hadn’t done before. Marrying a classic ale and a classic album like Throwing Copper was a no-brainer! So Cheers and Bottoms Up baby!”

*View the dates below for The ALT-IMATE Tour, featuring +LIVE+, Bush and Our Lady Peace. Produced by Live Nation, this hits-packed road show is hitting arenas and outdoor amphitheaters across the country. It kicked off June 6th in Mashantucket, CT with stops in Boston, Los Angeles, Atlanta and more before wrapping September 8 in Rochester, Mitch.

About +LIVE+

+LIVE+, the multi-platinum band from Pennsylvania–Ed Kowalczyk (vocals, guitar), Chad Taylor (guitar, backing vocals), Patrick Dahlheimer (bass) and Chad Gracey (drums, percussion)–have sold over 22 million albums worldwide and earned two number one albums (Throwing Copper, Secret Samadhi). Their catalog is filled with such gems as “Lightning Crashes,” “I Alone,” “All Over You,” and “Lakini’s Juice,” which live on today as classics at rock radio. Throwing Copper—which is being celebrated in 2019 with a new deluxe 25th anniversary edition via Radioactive/Geffen/Ume–produced the band’s biggest single, “Lightning Crashes,” which was #1 at Modern Rock radio for 10 consecutive weeks. Throwing Copper reached #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and eventually surpassed sales of 10 million albums sold with Rolling Stone honoring the album with placement on their list, “1994: The 40 Best Records From Mainstream Alternative’s Greatest Year.” Secret Samadhi (1997) immediately shot to #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and eventually went double platinum. The release of the platinum-selling The Distance to Here (1999) turned +LIVE+ into an international powerhouse and moved the band from arenas into stadiums. +LIVE+ has been and remains today a global concert juggernaut. The band released an acclaimed five-song EP in 2018, LOCAL 717, their first new music in over a decade.