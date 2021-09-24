Almanac Beer Co. Opens Two New Spaces At Alameda Taproom

Alameda Island, California – Almanac Beer Co. has just completed a large expansion at their Alameda brewery location, creating two unique new environments by which to enjoy their wide range of GABF award-winning brews.

The Backyard

Almanac transformed a formerly empty 8,400-square-foot grass lot into what is now their very own backyard, replete with a 1967 Airstream bar, shade structures, amplified music, and food trucks. Founder and CEO, Damian Fagan, says of the expansion, “We hope it will be a fun, relaxed space where you can bring the whole family and spend an afternoon playing games like cornhole and giant Jenga, drinking great beer under Alameda’s bright blue skies.” The new site offers panoramic views of the Almanac brewery across the street and of the Seaplane Lagoon in San Francisco Bay as well as having its own restrooms and plenty of free, on-street parking.

The Backyard will be open Saturdays 12-10pm and Sundays 12-8pm starting September 25th, 2021. All seating is first come first serve. Guests are welcome to bring their own picnic or purchase food from a rotating selection of on-site food trucks.

The Lounge

Previously an office space, this vast room is over 1,000 square feet of chill, with soaring 25’ ceilings and 15’ sliding doors that open onto the outdoor beer garden for plenty of fresh air and sunshine indoors. Complete with eclectic art, a jungle of indoor plants, faerie lights, electric fireplaces, and uniquely odd antiques—including a soon to arrive 100 million-year-old dinosaur skull—you’ll feel right at home in this groovy new environment. The Lounge is also Almanac’s first 21 and over space, while the rest of the taproom and beer garden remain family-friendly and open to all ages.

The Lounge will be open exclusively on Saturdays 12-10pm and Sundays 12-8pm. All seating is first come first serve.

About Almanac Beer Co.

Almanac was founded in 2010 by Damian Fagan and Jesse Friedman. All of Almanac’s beers are brewed, aged, and packaged at their 30,000 square foot brewery on the former Alameda Point Naval Airbase on beautiful Alameda Island in Northern California. Their portfolio of beers spans the gamut from delicate oak-aged lagers, to nuanced barrel-aged sours, decadent stouts, and hazy IPAs.

For More Information:

https://almanacbeer.com/