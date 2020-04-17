Allagash Releases Nowaday Blonde Ale to Support Maine Families During COVID-19 Crisis

PORTLAND, Maine — Allagash Brewing Company is committed to giving back year-round. During these challenging times, the brewery wanted to find additional ways to support the community. Today, Allagash announced the release of Nowaday Blonde Ale, which will be available in Maine starting this weekend. For any Nowaday 4-pack purchased in Maine, Allagash will donate 100% of the profits directly to Good Shepherd Food Bank to support Maine families in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

“The current pandemic is putting a strain on so many families. Hunger in Maine, and across the country, has become an even more urgent issue than ever,” said Rob Tod, founder, Allagash. “At Allagash, we have always strived to be a positive member of our community. Through the sale of Nowaday, we’re proud to support the critical efforts of the Good Shepherd Food Bank.”

Since 1981, Good Shepherd Food Bank has been working to eliminate hunger in Maine by improving access to nutritious food for people in need, building strong community partnerships, and mobilizing the public in the fight to end hunger. The Food Bank partners with more than 450 partner agencies throughout the state and70% report an increase in people seeking help by as much as 50%.As the COVID-19 situation emerges and develops, Good Shepherd Food Bank is channeling all its efforts to be a resource for the state of Maine, collaborating with partners to deliver critical services.

“We’re very grateful to Allagash for their contribution as we face an unprecedented hunger crisis here in Maine, and across America,” said Kristen Miale, president of Good Shepherd Food Bank. “On a normal day, the Food Bank provides more than 68,000 meals. We are preparing for a sustained, long-term increase in food-insecurity as the impact of lost work, closed schools, and shuttered communities catches up with Maine families.The proceeds from the sale of Nowaday will greatly benefit our vital work to help feed the hungry.”

A refined Belgian-style blonde ale, which is brewed like a lager, Nowaday is crisp and dry, providing an even balance of flavor and refreshment. Coming in at 5.5% ABV, the beer is brewed to complement any day.

For those in the Portland area, Nowaday is available through Allagash’s home beer delivery service along with touchless curbside pickup at the brewery through Allagash on the Fly. For those outside of the Portland area, plenty of beer stores now offer pick-up and delivery options. Check out the Allagash store locator to see if your local store is offering delivery.

ABOUT ALLAGASH BREWING COMPANY

Allagash Brewing Company is a Certified B Corpfounded in Portland, Maine, by Rob Tod—winner of the 2019 James Beard Award for Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. Since 1995, the brewery has been dedicated to crafting the best Belgian-inspired beers in the world, all while giving back to the community that has supported them along the way. Earning coveted Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup, and European Beer Star Awards, Allagash has been deemed one of the best American Breweries of the decade by Paste Magazine and one of the best breweries in America byGear Patrol. Allagash is available in CA, CT, DC, DE, GA, Chicagoland, MA, MD, ME, NC, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, SC, VA and VT. Learn more onallagash.com and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.