Allagash Releases New Seasonal Beer: Surf House

PORTLAND, Maine— Award-winning Allagash Brewing Company is getting in the summer spirit with the release of their new seasonal beer, Surf House, which is rolling out across the brand’s entire 20-state distribution footprint.

Surf House (5.5% ABV), a lager crafted for easy-going relaxation, is brewed to be super-crisp and drinkable, and dry-hopped for subtle tropical notes. It will be available in 6-packs and 12-packs of 12 oz. cans.

Surf House may be new, but it is already earning accolades. The beer was named a finalist in the2024 Good Food Awards, which highlights food (including beer) that is “tasty, authentic, and responsible.” Another key attribute of Surf House is that it reflects Allagash’s ongoing and expanding commitment to brew with Maine-grown grain. The beer features Maine Malt House Pale Malt (fromBuck Farms in Mapleton, ME) and Buck Farms-flaked corn that’s grown by Crane Farms in Exeter, ME.

Surf House also marks the debut of Allagash’s first-ever, true rotating seasonal beer line-up:the House series. The new cohesive line-up will also include Haunted House, a hoppy dark ale, and Ski House, a winter white ale, coming later this year.

“Surf House epitomizes summer relaxation and it’s a great way to kick off our seasonal House series,” said Jason Perkins, Brewmaster, Allagash. “It’s a super accessible beer that we’re proud to share with our customers to incorporate into their summer plans, from beach days to barbecues to camping and more.”

Allagash Brewing Company is a Certified B Corp founded in Portland, Maine, by James Beard Award-winner Rob Tod. Since 1995, the brewery has been dedicated to crafting the best Belgian-inspired beers in the world, all while giving back to the community that has supported them along the way. Allagash has been deemed one of the best American Breweries of the decade by Paste Magazine and one of the best breweries in America by Gear Patrol. Their flagship beer, Allagash White, is the most-awarded Belgian-style witbier in the world, earning coveted medals at the Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup and Euro Star Beer Awards. Allagash was named “Brewery of the Year” in its category size by the Brewers Association in 2021 and 2023; included on Inc. Magazine’s “Best in Business” list as well as Fast Company’s list of “Brands that Matter”; received an Ad Age Breakout Brand Leader honor; and named one of Maine’s Best Places to Work for 10 years running. Allagash is available in CA, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IL, MA, MD, ME, NC, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, SC, VA, VT, and WI.

