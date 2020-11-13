Allagash Releases Black is Beautiful Beer to Support Fight for Racial Justice and Equality

PORTLAND, Maine – Allagash Brewing Company is proud to announce the release of Black is Beautiful, a robust imperial stout that is part of a larger collaboration with the brewing world to fight for racial justice and equality. Allagash joins over 1,170 other breweries across all 50 states and 22 countries in brewing the beer—originally concepted by Weathered Souls Brewing Co. in San Antonio, TX. Allagash will donate 100% of profits from the beer to local organizations Indigo Arts Alliance andMaine Inside Out.

“We thank Weathered Souls Brewing Co. for providing a platform to show the brewing community is an inclusive place for everyone of any color,” said Rob Tod, founder, Allagash. “The fight for racial justice is part of our overall strategy at Allagash and this beer is a great representation of the many steps needed to foster meaningful change in our own community. Through sales of Black is Beautiful, we look forward to supporting local organizations that help create an inclusive, equitable, and empowering system for all.”

Indigo Arts Alliance is a nonprofit organization committed to the artistic development of Black and Brown artists.Maine Inside Out is a community of artists and visionaries with lived experience of incarceration and structural racism creating change to build a world where everyone matters and belongs.

“This initiative is part of our ongoing effort to make a positive impact on racial justice and equity in our community,” said Tod. “This past year, we’ve donated to a number of organizations working toward those goals including The Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective, NAACP Legal Defense Fund, The Maine Community Foundation: People of Color Fund, Cultivating Community, In Her Presence, and more. Internally, we’ve also made the commitment to Crafted For All, a framework built to help diversify and expand the craft beer community.”

Black is Beautiful is a deep, rich imperial stout. On top of a generous grain bill, Allagash’s version of this beer is brewed with flint corn grown by the new American farmers, with the support of Cultivating Community, and is fermented with Belgian-style yeast. Black is Beautiful contains bold notes of chocolate, coffee, and dried fruit, complemented by a lightly sweet flavor. Coming in at 10% ABV, the beer is available in 12 oz. cans.

The beer will be available across Maine. Those in the Portland area can purchase Black is Beautiful through Allagash’s walk-up or curbside pickup at the brewery through Allagash on the Fly.

ABOUT ALLAGASH BREWING COMPANY

Allagash Brewing Company is a Certified B Corp founded in Portland, Maine, by Rob Tod—winner of the 2019 James Beard Award for Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. Since 1995, the brewery has been dedicated to crafting the best Belgian-inspired beers in the world, all while giving back to the community that has supported them along the way. Earning coveted Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup, and European Beer Star Awards, Allagash has been deemed one of the best American Breweries of the decade byPaste Magazine and one of the best breweries in America byGear Patrol. Allagash is available in CA, CT, DC, DE, GA, Chicagoland, MA, MD, ME, NC, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, SC, VA, VT and WI. Learn more onallagash.com and connect with them on their Webby-honored social channels: Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. From Maine, with love.