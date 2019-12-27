Allagash Reintroduces Sixteen Counties in Cans

PORTLAND, Maine — Allagash Brewing Company will release the latest evolution of Sixteen Counties exclusively in cans and on draft in January 2020. This Belgian-style golden ale made with 100% Maine-grown and processed grain will be available in a canned format for the first time. Four-packs of 16 oz. cans will be available in Maine and on draft to Allagash’s entire distribution footprint in limited amounts.

Named to honor the rich tradition of farming in the sixteen counties of Maine, Sixteen Counties is brewed with 2-Row Malted Barley from Maine Malt House and Blue Ox Malthouse, Raw Wheat from Maine Grains, Oats from Aurora Mills & Farm, and Local Aroostook Hops for bittering. These small family farms are dedicated to farming as sustainably and responsibly as possible.

“It’s important to us to help propel the movement that’s building out the sustainability of local grain here in Maine,” said Rob Tod, Founder, Allagash. “Maine grain shines in Sixteen Counties and we’re excited to offer even more ways to enjoy this beer with the launch of cans.”

Since its launch in 2015, Sixteen Counties has gone through various iterations while staying consistent in being brewed with 100% Maine-grown and processed grain. In addition to being available for the first-time ever in cans, the newest evolution of the Sixteen Counties has minor tweaks to the hop bill in order to accentuate the beer’s citrusy, tropical flavors. Sixteen Counties comes in at 6.5% ABV and offers a balanced citrusy, lightly hopped flavor on a bed of subtle malt character.

“This beer’s flavor is meant to showcase the quality farming in Maine,” added Jason Perkins, Brewmaster/VP of Brewing Operations, Allagash. “We’re honored to partner with small family farms that, like us, value sustainability so that we can continue to develop Maine-grown beers that give back to the community—and state—that has supported us from the start.”

As champions of local agriculture in Maine, Allagash began its One Million Pounds of Local Grain initiative to increase their usage of local grain. Since the initiative began in 2017, Allagash has used a total of nearly one million pounds of Maine-grown and processed grain. In 2020 they plan to use 850,000 pounds that year alone and pledged to utilize one million pounds of local Maine grain, per year, by 2021.

ABOUT ALLAGASH BREWING COMPANY

Allagash Brewing Company is a Certified B Corp founded in Portland, Maine, by Rob Tod—winner of the 2019 James Beard Award for Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. Since 1995, the brewery has been dedicated to crafting the best Belgian-inspired beers in the world, all while giving back to the community that has supported them along the way. Earning coveted Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup, and European Beer Star Awards, Allagash has been deemed one of the best American Breweries of the decade byPaste Magazine and one of the best breweries in America byGear Patrol. Allagash is available in CA, CT, DC, DE, GA, Chicagoland, MA, MD, ME, NC, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, SC, VA and VT. Learn more onallagash.com and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.