Allagash Introduces Swiftly IPA

More fans than ever will get to enjoy a brand new IPA from Allagash

Portland, Maine – Award-winning Allagash Brewing Company is excited to share their take on an IPA with more fans than ever before–the beer releases to their entire national distribution footprint. Hops grow swiftly at the start of spring, and Allagash captures the lush,citrusy, and resinous flavors alongside a generous grain bill in this amber-colored IPA called Swiftly.

“We couldn’t be more excited to share Swiftly with beer fans around the country this spring,” Jason Perkins, Brewmaster at Allagash. “It’s fun for us to brew a hoppier beer. Inside the brewery we have plenty of IPA lovers, and this beer, because of its amber color, is a bit different from other IPAs.”

Swiftly stemmed from Allagash’s pilot system, a program that allows any employee at Allagash to submit a concept for a beer. Since its inception in 2007, the pilot system has led to the release of countless well-loved Allagash beers. There was buzz about Swiftly from employees as soon as it went on tap, and the excitement was reciprocated by wholesale partners as well.

“We were thrilled by the positive response from our distribution network for Swiftly,” said Naomi Neville, sales director, Allagash Brewing Company. “With the demand for IPAs continuing to grow, this was one of our most successful pre-orders of a specialty release.”

At 6.5% ABV, this specialty launch will be available in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans throughout the 19 states and Washington, D.C. where Allagash is distributed.

To learn more about the launch or to locate Allagash beer, visit allagash.com.

ABOUT ALLAGASH BREWING COMPANY

Allagash Brewing Company is a Certified B Corp founded in Portland, Maine, by James Beard Award-winner Rob Tod. Since 1995, the brewery has been dedicated to crafting the best Belgian-inspired beers in the world, all while giving back to the community that has supported them along the way. Earning coveted Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup, and European Beer Star Awards, Allagash has been deemed one of the best American Breweries of the decade by Paste Magazine and one of the best breweries in America by Gear Patrol. In 2021, Allagash was named “Brewery of the Year” in its category size by the Brewers Association, and included on Inc. Magazine’s “Best in Business” list. Allagash is available in CA, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, Chicagoland, MA, MD, ME, NC, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, SC, VA, VT, and WI. Learn more onallagash.com and connect with us on our Webby-honored social channels: Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. From Maine, with love.