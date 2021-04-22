Allagash Expands Distribution of Truepenny Pilsner

Belgian-style pilsner with a hint of wild beer available throughout brewery’s national distribution footprint

Portland, Maine – Award-winning Allagash Brewing Company today announced the release of Truepenny Pilsner, a Belgian-style pilsner with a hint of wild beer. This Belgian-style Pilsner delivers on its promise of refreshment with a classic grain bill and noble hops.

At 5.1% ABV, Truepenny Pilsner will be available in four-packs of 16 ounce cans. The specialty release is available across the 18 states and Washington, D.C. where Allagash is distributed.

“A Truepenny is an honest and trustworthy person. For the last 25 years, we have committed to being a reliable source of delicious beers that our fans have come to know and love,” said Rob Tod, Founder, Allagash Brewing Company. “Truepenny Pilsner is the perfect companion for sunny days and grilling season, and we can’t wait for beer lovers everywhere to enjoy it this summer.”

Truepenny Pilsner was conceptualized by one of the brewers who leads Allagash’spilot system, a program that allows any employee at Allagash to submit a concept for a beer. Since its inception in 2007, the pilot system has led to the release of countless well-loved Allagash beers.

“Truepenny combines a classic grain bill and noble hops with a hint of wild beer to offer a distinct and refreshing flavor,” said Jason Perkins, Brewmaster, Allagash. “We’re excited to bring another great beer from our pilot system to Allagash fans across the country.”

To learn more about Truepenny Pilsner or to locate Allagash beer, visitallagash.com. Images are available for download and use here.

ABOUT ALLAGASH BREWING COMPANY

Allagash Brewing Company is a Certified B Corp founded in Portland, Maine, by Rob Tod—winner of the 2019 James Beard Award for Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. Since 1995, the brewery has been dedicated to crafting the best Belgian-inspired beers in the world, all while giving back to the community that has supported them along the way. Earning coveted Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup, and European Beer Star Awards, Allagash has been deemed one of the best American Breweries of the decade byPaste Magazine, one of the best breweries in America by Gear Patrol, and the 2020 Craft Brewery of the Year by Brewbound. Allagash is available in CA, CT, DC, DE, GA, Chicagoland, MA, MD, ME, NC, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, SC, VA, VT and WI. Learn more onallagash.com and connect with them on their Webby-honored social channels: Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. From Maine, with love.