Allagash Brewing and Bixby Chocolate Team Up To Make A Treat For All Ages

ROCKLAND, Maine – Bixby Chocolate and Allagash Brewing Company two well-known and beloved Maine-based businesses have teamed up to create Beer Brittle. Allagash and Bixby were natural collaborators as both have values rooted in community and sustainability.

“Kate and the folks at Bixby represent so many of the things we love about working with local, independent companies. They ethically source their ingredients, they invest in their local communities, and they make some absolutely delicious sweets. The whole collaboration has been a pleasure and we couldn’t be more excited to share and enjoy the result.” said Jeff Pillet-Shore Marketing Director at Allagash.

Kate McAleer, the founder of Bixby, and brainchild of this product collaboration said “Bixby was seeking a way to innovate a new brittle concept and craft beer seemed like a wonderful addition to the flavor profile. Allagash was our dream partner—we started R+D with Allagash White and grew the concept from there.”

And the final product is absolutely delicious. It is buttery, crunchy, nutty goodness in every bite. The brittle is available in three flavors using three of Allagash’s distinct brews.

The Allagash Sixteen Counties Chipotle Peanut Brittle. This peanut brittle is for the adventurist who enjoys a bit of spice and heat. Features the iconic Allagash Sixteen Counties beer (brewed with 100% Maine-grown grain). The brittle has a dash of chipotle and Maine Sea Salt for a mouthwatering experience.

Allagash White Peanut Brittle. Made with the famous Belgian-style Allagash White beer, peanuts, and a hint of Maine Sea Salt. Light and mellow with pleasing tones of malt, hops and Chocolate.

Allagash Nibby Stout. Made with Allagash North Sky Stout, this brittle has our Bixby nibs and a mix of nuts.

About Allagash Brewing Company

Allagash Brewing Company is a Certified B Corp founded in Portland, Maine, by James Beard Award-winner Rob Tod. Since 1995, the brewery has been dedicated to crafting the best Belgian-inspired beers in the world, all while giving back to the community that has supported them along the way. Earning coveted Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup, and European Beer Star Awards, Allagash has been deemed one of the best American Breweries of the decade by Paste Magazine and one of the best breweries in America by Gear Patrol. In 2021, Allagash was named “Brewery of the Year” in its category size by the Brewers Association, and included on Inc. Magazine’s “Best in Business” list. Allagash is available in CA, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, Chicagoland, MA, MD, ME, NC, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, SC, VA, VT, and WI.

About Bixby Chocolate:

Bixby Chocolate’s innovations include producing its own chocolate straight from the cocoa bean for several new bean-to-bar chocolate bars, and its newly created chocolate bonbons, chocolate nibs, and chocolate-covered coffee beans.

Kate McAleer (Founder) ensures that the quality organic cocoa beans are directly sourced from Caribbean countries such as the Dominican Republic and Haiti, Belize, and Central America’s Guatemala. Kate has visited these areas where she met the farmers who produce the cocoa beans that Bixby Chocolate sources.

For More Information:

https://bixbychocolate.com/products/beer-brittle