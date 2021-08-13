Allagash Adds Seasonal Sparkling Fruited Ale to Little Grove Line

PORTLAND, Maine – Award-winning Allagash Brewing Company introduced the latest addition to the Little Grove line of beers: Little Grove Freshly Pressed Apples & Cranberry. This lightly sparkling fruited ale is brewed with cranberries and blended with the juice of freshly pressed apples for a mixture of effervescence, dry apple flavor, and a hint of cranberry zing—all at 4% ABV and just 100 calories.

Allagash introduced the Little Grove line of low-ABV sparkling fruited ales last fall and this new flavor will join Little Grove Blackcurrant as a year-round offering.

“We’ve always been interested in brewing a beer with freshly pressed apples,” said Rob Tod, Founder, Allagash. “With the fall season approaching—and our Little Grove beers taking advantage of the combination of beer and fruit—we took it as the perfect time to lean into these bountiful flavors. We think that both beer and cider lovers will enjoy this sparkling fruited ale.”

Little Grove Freshly Pressed Apples & Cranberry originated from Allagash’s pilot system, a program that allows any employee at Allagash to submit a concept for a beer. Since its inception in 2007, the pilot system has led to the release of countless well-loved Allagash beers.

This particular pilot idea came from none other than Jason Perkins, the brewmaster at Allagash—yes, even he submits his beer ideas to be judged blind by our pilot team. “I’ve always had a passion for making my own cider,” said Perkins. “You can create some really delicious flavors pressing apples that we find locally here in Maine. And that love of making my own cider at home was the basis for this beer idea.”

Little Grove Freshly Pressed Apples & Cranberry is available in 6 packs of 12 ounce cans throughout the 18 states and Washington, D.C. where Allagash is distributed.

