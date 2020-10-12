All Together Collaboration Beer Supports Oregon Brewers Guild

PORTLAND, Ore. – In the true spirit of craft beer, several industry partners have united to brew All Together to support the Oregon Brewers Guild. Brewed by Migration Brewing, this SMaSH beer came together with the help of Indie Hops, Goschie Farms, Inc., Imperial Yeast, Skagit Valley Malting, Craft Canning, and Taylor-Made Labels. 100% of sales from All Together will be donated directly to the Oregon Brewer’s Guild.

Grown, brewed and packaged in Oregon, each collaborator donated their portion of this beer to support Oregon’s brewing industry the best way they know how. The Oregon-grown Pilsner malt blends with the Oregon-grown Strata hops to create a pint that is bursting with aromas and flavors of strawberry, grapefruit and cannabis. Straw in color with a light body and crisp, firm bitterness, this beer comes in at 6.3% ABV and 55 IBU.

“Each and every partner in this collaboration knows the value and support that the Oregon Brewers Guild brings to our industry and community,” states Michael Branes, Migration Brewing’s Co-Founder and Beer Director. “COVID and the recent wildfires have put a significant strain on Oregon breweries and the Guild, so coming together on this partnership was an easy choice.”

All Together is available on draft and in cans at Migration Brewing’s Portland pubs. Cans are also available for shipping within Oregon from Migration Brewing’s online store.

Migration Brewing started in 2010 when four friends came together over a passion for craft beer and a dream of opening a brewpub. With a lot of bootstrapping, and a little luck, they have since opened three pub locations within Portland. As an award-winning brewery, the Migration team takes great pride in producing world-class beers that embrace innovation while respecting classic styles. For more information please visit one of the Migration brewpubs or email info@migrationbrewing.com.

The Oregon Brewer’s Guild is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote and protect the state’s craft brewing industry and the common interests of its members. Founded in 1992, the Oregon Brewers Guild is one of the nation’s oldest craft brewers associations. For more information, visit https://oregoncraftbeer.org.

