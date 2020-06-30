Alfa Laval Offers Hygienic Fluid Handling Service Kits with Spare Parts: One-Stop Shop for Faster Service Execution

Lund, Sweden — When it comes to service execution, three of the most critical factors in minimizing downtime in production process are speed, quality and reliability in the parts supply chain.

Genuine Alfa Laval hygienic fluid handling Service Kits contain all the necessary spare parts to tackle breakdowns, repairs and scheduled preventive maintenance – fast!

To optimize your service performance, and ensure a rapid response to requests for spare parts, Alfa Laval has hygienic fluid handling Service Kits available, ready for easy and convenient ordering from their global channel partner network.

The advantages of Alfa Laval Service Kits over single spare parts are significant:

They are cost-effective and convenient – order one Service Kit rather than many individual items with less packaging and associated administration.

They reduce shelf space and stock complexity – each Service Kit has a single part number, eliminating the need to carry and administrate a large spare parts inventory.

They come complete with a manual containing all relevant QR code links.

What’s in the box?

All genuine Alfa Laval Service Kits include relevant wear parts, such as shaft seals and elastomers, and are packaged and shipped together for delivery with full instructions and links to practical service maintenance videos. This eliminates the need to source single spare parts, assisting in fast and safe service execution. “We have a global network of skilled service partners, who can assist in preventative maintenance or provide immediate service support in case of a breakdown,” says Clement Larsen-Ledet, Global Service Sales Manager at Alfa Laval. “So, with this support offering and our Service Kit concept, we can guarantee our customers optimal production uptime and safety by delivering a superior customer experience in service execution.”

Simplify and speed up your service execution:

https://www.alfalaval.com/service-and-support/service-overview/maintenance-services/service-kits/

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company’s equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.

Alfa Laval’s products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.

Alfa Laval’s worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena. Alfa Laval is listed on Nasdaq OMX, and, in 2018, posted annual sales of about SEK 40.7 billion (approx. 4.0 billion Euros). The company has about 17,200 employees. www.alfalaval.com

