Alfa Laval Introduces Hybrid Powder Mixer

Looking to eliminate lumping when dispersing and dissolving powdered pectin? Try the Alfa Laval Hybrid Powder Mixer (HPM) before you invest in a new powder mixer. Test results show you can cut mixing time by up to 30% while increasing yield and product quality.

No more guessing games

Conduct a trial using the Alfa Laval HPM either on site at your manufacturing facility or at the Alfa Laval Fluid Handling Application & Innovative Centre in Kolding, Denmark. Working with industry experts, you can optimize powder mixing based on your exact process requirements and formulations under near-actual operating conditions.

Don’t worry if you cannot be physically present; you can join the trials by live video link.

The test results are all the proof you will need.

No more lumping

With the HPM, pectin dispersion and dissolution are straightforward. The HPM is the only hygienic mixer capable of aspirating powder while simultaneously pumping viscous solutions at pressures of 4 bar or more – without requiring an additional pump. A recent HPM trial for a European food processor eliminated lumping issues while preparing concentrated pectin solutions used for fruit preparation recipes.

30% faster mixing time, reduced costs

“The HPM cuts process time by 30%, increasing quality and yield” says Fre´de´ric Liot, Business Development Food, Industry Management, Alfa Laval. He adds: “This powder mixer delivers fully hydrated pectin solutions at concentrations of 8% or higher. Free of lumps and immediately available for further processing, it produces a longer lasting pectin solution, which increases yield and cuts overall pectin costs”.

Why test the HPM before you buy?

Validated performance

Verified improvements in productivity, product quality, yield and energy savings

Proof of business value

Advantages of testing at our Application & Innovation Centre

Optimized processes using our complete range of pump, valve, cleaning, mixing, and dispersion solutions

Verified energy and water savings, increased yield and productivity, and improved hygiene

Industry experts work with you to optimize processes

Trial participation in person or by remote live link

Curious? Book your trial here >> (https://www.alfalaval.com/industries/food-dairy-beverage/applicationkolding/)

