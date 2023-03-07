Alewife Brewing Teams Up with Pennsylvania Distributor: 31st & Wharton

QUEENS, New York – Alewife Brewing is excited to bring its well-crafted beers to Pennsylvania to the great cities of Philadelphia, Harrisburg, and many towns in between to share in the spirit this state has for delicious handcrafted beverages. Alewife Brewing will be distributed through: 31st & Wharton, servicing counties in eastern Pennsylvania with a warehouse located in Philadelphia.

“We know Philly and its neighboring towns are made up of huge craft beer fanatics,” says Patrick Donagher, Co-Founder of Alewife Brewing. “We’re thrilled to be bringing our unique flavors and quality brews to the craft beer lovers of Philadelphia. It’s an honor to be a part of the city’s rich brewing history and we can’t wait to share our passion with this community.”

“Death to Ego, our flagship IPA, is a true representation of our commitment to quality and innovation. We can’t wait for the people of Philadelphia to try it and experience the bold, hoppy flavor that has made it a favorite among our loyal customers. Alewife Brewing will be a great addition to retail shelves and taps at local bars! We couldn’t be happier to be in the great state of Pennsylvania,” adds Alewife Co-Founder Roz Donagher.

“We are very excited to launch the Alewife brand in Eastern PA,” says Jason Miller (31st & Wharton). “As our portfolio develops, brands like Alewife prove to take craft beer quality and creativity to the next level. While there will be a sharp focus on the Philly metro region, Alewife will be available from Harrisburg to Scranton.”

Brewed in Sunnyside Queens, Alewife Brewing has an array of flagship beers and exciting new beer releases for 2023. Year-round classics include Sunnyside Blonde Ale, Death to Ego Hazy IPA, Queens Blvd Double IPA, Thousand Stars German-Style Pilsner, and 7 Line Amber. Many one-off and repeat beers include Mind Mist NE/Hazy IPA, Tripping on the Forest Floor Brown Ale, Motueka Prophecy Cold IPA, Riwaka Prophecy Cold IPA, Altered State Hazy Double IPA, and many more coming soon.

About Alewife Brewing

Alewife Brewing is a small batch brewery located in the heart of the Sunnyside section of Queens, NY. We focus on brewing traditional and innovative styles of beer, using only the finest ingredients. Our goal is to provide a unique and enjoyable drinking experience for all who visit our taproom.

Alewife Brewing has fallen in love with the stories of ancient times and the roles women had in society. The peace they emulated through their beliefs and love towards nature and all species has inspired us to capture their magic in our beers and on our 16 oz. can labels. The latest historical findings suggest that wine was not the oldest elixir, but in fact, beer mixed with psychedelic substances used in shamanistic ceremonies dating back much further. Gathered and formulated, the Alewives were the makers of both spiritual and medicinal potions.

Through our journeys thus far in life, we’ve developed a deep love for ancient elixirs while brewing and traveling to learn ancient and modern techniques for exceptional beers brewed at our new home in Sunnyside, Queens.

Don’t worry, it’s just beer we make, no special additions!

For More Information:

https://www.alewife.beer