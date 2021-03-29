AleSmith to Release Speedway Stout Variant #2: Mostra Coffee & Coconut

SAN DIEGO­ – ­AleSmith Brewing Company is keeping 2021 on-track with the release of their second Speedway Stout variant in the brewery’s quarterly series this year. Stout-seekers will rejoice in this special edition of AleSmith’s signature imperial stout with unparalleled hints of rich chocolate, coconut, dark fruit and creamy sweetness, all interlaced with intoxicating whispers of Mostra Coffee – bestowing local artisanal flair suited to an imperial stout of this caliber.

“The caramel, dark fruit and deep chocolate notes from Mostra’s coffee pair perfectly with Speedway Stout’s profile,” says Peter Cronin, Quality Manager at AleSmith. “The coconut addition really tilts the beer towards decadence, which I don’t mind.”

Speedway Stout Variant #2: Mostra Coffee & Coconut is an expertly honed rendition of AleSmith’s original Speedway Stout, which is widely beloved for its chocolate and roasted malts bolstered by notes of dark fruit, toffee and caramel. Despite its intensity, Speedway Stout’s fine carbonation and creamy mouthfeel make it very smooth and surprisingly easy to drink, yielding the perfect canvas for Head Brewer Ryan Crisp and his team of creatives to produce unique blends and variants that exemplify what makes their imperial stout so popular, while incorporating complexities that rev up the tasting experience

The new stout replaces the first of AleSmith’s stouts in Speedway series, Speedway Stout Variant #1: Speedway Stout Espresso and Madagascar Vanilla, and will be available during the months of April and May in four-packs of 16-oz. cans at select AleSmith retailers nationwide. Find one close to you by visiting the brewery’s Beer Finder: https://alesmith.com/find-our-beer/.

ABV: 12%

About AleSmith Brewing Company

Forged in 1995, AleSmith has been recognized by consumers and critics alike as one of the world’s foremost craft brewing companies, with accolades that include medals won at prestigious national and international beer competitions. In addition to being well-established within its hometown of San Diego, AleSmith was acknowledged by the RateBeer community as one of the Top 10 Best Breweries nationwide in 2019 and 2020. The brewery is also a three-time winner of the Champion Brewery Award at the San Diego International Beer Competition, where it received a Gold Medal in 2019 for Nut Brown English Brown Ale. Further recognition for individual beers includes a 2016 Gold Medal for Old Numbskull, and a 2017 Bronze Medal for Wee Heavy at the Great American Beer Festival. AleSmith occupies a 109,942 square-foot facility with a state-of-the-art brewery. AleSmith’s range of acclaimed beers includes Speedway Stout, Nut Brown Ale, and San Diego Pale Ale .394, distributed in 28 U.S. states and eight countries.

About Mostra Coffee

Mostra Coffee is a women, minority, veteran and immigrant-owned small business. The four founders and co-owners come from diverse backgrounds and experiences, but the common bond between them all was love of coffee, community, and a passion to inspire the best performance in themselves and in others. The owners of Mostra, coming from diverse backgrounds, are united in their dedication to sourcing the best coffees in the world and delivering a unique and unmatched customer experience by inspiring performance to the highest level. This explains, in part, the name MOSTRA, which is the Italian word for “show, exhibition, or performance, perfectly describing Mostra Coffee’s vision to present innovative and unique brewing experiences and flavors to their customers. But, beyond being a nod to their respective pasts, the name also references their collective passion for being active and visible members of their communities and striving for expertise in their craft.

