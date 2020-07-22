AleSmith Returns to Las Vegas Market

LAS VEGAS – AleSmith Brewing Company has re-entered the Las Vegas market after inking a new distribution deal with Nevada Beverage Company. Excited to bring their full portfolio of award-winning brews back to the area after a stint away, the San Diego-born and globally spanned brewery has officially launched their new AleSmith IPA and Cosmic Omnibus with the help of their new distributor.

“We can’t wait to bring our beer back to Las Vegas with Nevada Beverage Company! We have a history of working with the great people on their team, and Nevada and Arizona play an important role in our regional growth strategy for 2021 and beyond. It is an exciting time for us all,” says AleSmith Brewing Company President, Brandon Richards.

Family-owned, with roots in Las Vegas, Nevada Beverage Company brings a trove of distribution expertise to the table, consistently ranking in the top 10% of all U.S. distributors, making them a natural fit for AleSmith Brewing Company – a likeminded team just as dedicated to their craft as they are to tailoring distribution efforts to each individual market.

Mark Lawson, Director of Craft & Import Brands for Nevada Beverage Company, notes, “We are humbled to have the opportunity to work with AleSmith Brewing in Las Vegas Valley. Nevada Beverage Company started out in 1948 as a Family-owned company that is committed to bringing the highest quality products and services to its retail partners and consumers. With AleSmith, we see a kindred spirit, a world-class, family-owned brewery that brings the same qualities and attributes we expect in ourselves and all our partners. We look forward to adding their numerous award-winning beers to our craft lineup.”

Check out Las Vegas vendors carrying AleSmith Brewing Company beer at https://nevbev.com/.

Keep up with AleSmith Brewing Company:

Website: http://alesmith.com/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/AleSmithBrewing

Instagram: www.instagram.com/AleSmithBrewing

Tasting Room Instagram: www.instagram.com/alesmithtastingroom

Twitter: www.twitter.com/AleSmithBrewing

About AleSmith Brewing Company

Founded in 1995, AleSmith continues to be recognized by consumers and critics alike as one of the world’s foremost craft brewing companies, behind accolades which include medals won at prestigious national and international beer competitions. As a three-time winner of the Champion Brewery Award at the San Diego International Beer Competition, they received a Gold Medal in 2019 for Nut Brown English brown ale. Further recognition for individual beers includes a 2016 Gold Medal for Old Numbskull, and a 2017 Bronze Medal for Wee Heavy at the Great American Beer Festival. AleSmith is celebrating its 25th year in business and their state-of-the-art brewery occupies a 109,942 square-foot facility. AleSmith’s range of acclaimed beers, which includes Speedway Stout, Nut Brown Ale, and San Diego Pale Ale .394 is distributed in 28 U.S. states and eight countries.