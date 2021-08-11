AleSmith Releases Third Speedway Stout Variant

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

SAN DIEGO, CA – AleSmith Brewing Company is revved up for the release of its third quarterly Speedway Stout Variant #3: Mexican Dark Chocolate, Sea Salt and Mexican Coffee. Hand-forged and brewed to rich perfection, the latest rendition features a decadent, roasty and chocolatey flavor profile – a seamless segue from AleSmith’s Speedway Stout Variant #2: Mostra Coffee & Coconut.

“For this special edition of our signature imperial stout, we were inspired to feature ingredients from our neighbors to the south,” says Ryan Crisp, Head Brewer and Director of Brewery Operations. “We used a trio of Mexican dark chocolate, sea salt and Mexican coffee to give the beer notes of cacao and dark fruit, plus a subtle touch of cinnamon and roasty earthiness.”

Speedway Stout Variant #3: Mexican Dark Chocolate, Sea Salt and Mexican Coffee is an expertly honed rendition of AleSmith’s original Speedway Stout, which is widely beloved for its chocolate and roasted malts bolstered by notes of dark fruit, toffee and caramel. Despite its intensity, Speedway Stout’s fine carbonation and creamy mouthfeel make it very smooth and surprisingly easy to drink, yielding the perfect canvas for Head Brewer Ryan Crisp and his team of creatives to produce unique blends and variants that exemplify what makes their imperial stout so popular, while incorporating complexities that rev up the tasting experience.

The new variant replaces AleSmith’s Speedway Stout: Mostra Coffee & Coconut and is available at select retailers nationwide August through September in four-packs of 16-oz. cans, plus on-draft at AleSmith’s Miramar tasting room in San Diego.

ABV: 12.0%

About AleSmith Brewing Company:

Forged in 1995, AleSmith has been recognized by consumers and critics alike as one of the world’s foremost craft brewing companies, with accolades that include medals won at prestigious national and international beer competitions. In addition to being well-established within its hometown of San Diego, AleSmith was acknowledged by the RateBeer community as one of the Top 10 Best Breweries nationwide in 2019 and 2020. The brewery is also a three-time winner of the Champion Brewery Award at the San Diego International Beer Competition, where it received a Gold Medal in 2019 for Nut Brown English Brown Ale. Further recognition for individual beers includes a 2016 Gold Medal for Old Numbskull, and a 2017 Bronze Medal for Wee Heavy at the Great American Beer Festival. AleSmith occupies a 109,942 square-foot facility with a state-of-the-art brewery. AleSmith’s range of acclaimed beers includes Speedway Stout, Nut Brown Ale, and San Diego Pale Ale .394, distributed in 28 U.S. states and eight countries.

For More Information:
http://alesmith.com/

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
08/12: Brewbound Data Club w/ Brandy Rand, COO, IWSR 08/12: BevNET Cocktail Showdown 08/17: Investor Speed Dating: RTD Cocktails 08/19: Brewbound Podcast 08/26: Brewbound Frontlines
View the Full Content Calendar
back
The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brewbound Pitch Slam 12
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More