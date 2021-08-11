AleSmith Releases Third Speedway Stout Variant

SAN DIEGO, CA – AleSmith Brewing Company is revved up for the release of its third quarterly Speedway Stout Variant #3: Mexican Dark Chocolate, Sea Salt and Mexican Coffee. Hand-forged and brewed to rich perfection, the latest rendition features a decadent, roasty and chocolatey flavor profile – a seamless segue from AleSmith’s Speedway Stout Variant #2: Mostra Coffee & Coconut.

“For this special edition of our signature imperial stout, we were inspired to feature ingredients from our neighbors to the south,” says Ryan Crisp, Head Brewer and Director of Brewery Operations. “We used a trio of Mexican dark chocolate, sea salt and Mexican coffee to give the beer notes of cacao and dark fruit, plus a subtle touch of cinnamon and roasty earthiness.”

Speedway Stout Variant #3: Mexican Dark Chocolate, Sea Salt and Mexican Coffee is an expertly honed rendition of AleSmith’s original Speedway Stout, which is widely beloved for its chocolate and roasted malts bolstered by notes of dark fruit, toffee and caramel. Despite its intensity, Speedway Stout’s fine carbonation and creamy mouthfeel make it very smooth and surprisingly easy to drink, yielding the perfect canvas for Head Brewer Ryan Crisp and his team of creatives to produce unique blends and variants that exemplify what makes their imperial stout so popular, while incorporating complexities that rev up the tasting experience.

The new variant replaces AleSmith’s Speedway Stout: Mostra Coffee & Coconut and is available at select retailers nationwide August through September in four-packs of 16-oz. cans, plus on-draft at AleSmith’s Miramar tasting room in San Diego.

ABV: 12.0%

About AleSmith Brewing Company:

Forged in 1995, AleSmith has been recognized by consumers and critics alike as one of the world’s foremost craft brewing companies, with accolades that include medals won at prestigious national and international beer competitions. In addition to being well-established within its hometown of San Diego, AleSmith was acknowledged by the RateBeer community as one of the Top 10 Best Breweries nationwide in 2019 and 2020. The brewery is also a three-time winner of the Champion Brewery Award at the San Diego International Beer Competition, where it received a Gold Medal in 2019 for Nut Brown English Brown Ale. Further recognition for individual beers includes a 2016 Gold Medal for Old Numbskull, and a 2017 Bronze Medal for Wee Heavy at the Great American Beer Festival. AleSmith occupies a 109,942 square-foot facility with a state-of-the-art brewery. AleSmith’s range of acclaimed beers includes Speedway Stout, Nut Brown Ale, and San Diego Pale Ale .394, distributed in 28 U.S. states and eight countries.

