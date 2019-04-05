AleSmith Brewing Releases Luped In IPA

SAN DIEGO – AleSmith Brewing Company is adding a fresh IPA to its roster of year-round beer offerings. Luped In IPA (6.5 percent ABV) is a tribute to hops, deriving its name from the scientific name for this key ingredient, humulus lupulus. This brew features bright notes of apricots, citrus, tropical fruits and berries. The light malt notes and smooth bitterness lead into an easy and drinkable finish.

The brewery wants to make sure their fans are “looped in” to how various hops can affect the aroma and flavor profiles of beer. A special “Hop Sensory Flight” is now available for purchase in the tasting room. This hop-forward flight will include San Diego Pale Ale .394, Juice Stand hazy IPA and Luped In IPA, along with coordinating scent samples that imbibers are challenged to match to its corresponding beer taster. An answer key will be available to participants who want to check their hop knowledge.

AleSmith owner Peter Zien shared his enthusiasm for the new IPA by sharing, “2019 is a big year for AleSmith! Our newest IPA, with its tantalizing combination of new-era hops is sure to please the most discerning IPA fan.”

Luped In IPA will be available in 12 oz. cans and on draft at a retailer near you the week of April 1.

