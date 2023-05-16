AleSmith Brewing Company Welcomes New Vice President of Sales, Chantal Melton

San Diego, CA: AleSmith Brewing Company, a leading craft brewer, has recently welcomed Chantal Melton as its new Vice President of Sales. With Melton’s proven track record and expertise in sales and marketing, AleSmith continues to make strides in an increasingly competitive beverage industry.

Melton joins the AleSmith team after spending over a decade at Lagunitas Brewing Company, where she held the position of Vice President – West. Tasked with growing AleSmith’s distribution footprint both nationally and internationally, Melton brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to her new role.

In a statement regarding Melton’s appointment, AleSmith President Brandon Richards said, “Chantal brings years of experience in Sales and Marketing from large-scale breweries and we’re excited to add her to our Executive team. Her experience, dedication, and leadership will make a positive impact among our team and take us to the next level for growth in distribution.”

As the craft beer industry continues to evolve, dynamic shifts in consumer tastes, production methods, and market trends are shaping the future landscape. Melton’s addition to the AleSmith team signals a strategic move to capitalize on these emerging opportunities as AleSmith looks to expand its reach beyond its home base in San Diego.

An increased focus on innovative production techniques and marketing strategies is essential for brewers to continue capturing market share. Melton’s experience and expertise will play a crucial role in navigating these changes while maintaining AleSmith’s distinctive identity and commitment to quality brewing.

It is also important to recognize the cultural and social aspects that are driving change within the craft beer industry. The rise of local breweries, a growing preference for unique flavor profiles, and a growing emphasis on sustainability have all contributed to the shifting landscape. Melton’s background in building and leading successful sales teams at Lagunitas positions her well to recognize these trends and help AleSmith adapt accordingly.

For industry professionals, Melton’s move to AleSmith Brewing Company highlights the importance of continually evolving with the trends and staying ahead in a rapidly changing market. AleSmith’s dedication to growth and its embrace of fresh leadership in Melton are examples of the proactive measures leading breweries are taking to stay competitive.

As the craft beer industry continues its quest for innovation and excellence, Melton’s expertise and perspective will undoubtedly make a significant and lasting impact on AleSmith Brewing Company’s trajectory. Stay tuned for further news on the company’s growth and expansion in the coming months.

For more information on AleSmith Brewing Company and their products, please visit their website at www.alesmith.com