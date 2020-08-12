AleSmith and Anvil of Hope Brew Support for Frontline Workers

SAN DIEGO – AleSmith Brewing Company, along with their newly-established nonprofit, Anvil of Hope, have officially released their AleSmith for Hope Hazy IPA. This exciting release demonstrates the local brewery’s tangible commitment to the community as they “pour it forward” to help frontline workers both during, and in the wake of the current COVID-19 crisis.

“While many breweries are doing their best to manage during this global pandemic, we believe it is our duty to give back to members of the community who are ‘giving it their all’ during these trying times,” says Peter Zien, owner of AleSmith. “It makes perfect sense for us to do what we do best, and through that, be able to lend a hand to others across the county.”

Anvil of Hope is the brainchild of AleSmith Brewing Company’s owners, Peter and Vicky Zien – merging their shared desire to help others with their affinity for brewing. As a manifestation and malleable extension of their existing brand, the nonprofit aims to support those who need it most. Spearheading the operations of the charity component is AleSmith’s Chief Culture and Community Advocate Vicky Zien, whose own upbringing fueled her fervor for helping others.

“Growing up as one of five children, I saw what my mother went through as a Mexican immigrant to raise us on her own. We grew up combatting racist remarks from other children, which certainly added insult to injury for our family, as we were already struggling to make ends meet. I find comfort in knowing that Peter shares my passion for helping those in need, and frontline workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic felt like the right place to start.”

AleSmith Brewing Company has collaborated with Anvil of Hope to donate proceeds of their specially brewed beer to members of the San Diego community who have been impacted in a multitude of ways by COVID-19. Proceeds from AleSmith for Hope Hazy IPA will aid organizations that support the mission of Anvil of Hope and will be specifically earmarked to help frontline workers and their families.

Crafted with the American spirit, AleSmith for Hope Hazy IPA is packed with intense aromas of pineapple, citrus and tropical fruits. It’s light body and smooth finish make it a brew that’s perfect for every occasion.

7.5% ABV

15 IBU

Anvil for Hope will be available for purchase at AleSmith’s Gift Shop starting today, and distribution of the beer will begin next week in Southern California, Illinois, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Nevada.

About Anvil of Hope

Anvil of Hope is the non-profit brainchild of AleSmith Brewing Company’s owners, Peter and Vicky Zien, who are deeply committed to providing assistance to the San Diego community and beyond. Low-income families, those who are facing homelessness, youth who are aging out of foster care and citizens who are experiencing temporary hardships, are at the heart of their mission. A bevy of services will be offered with the goal being to set individuals up for long-term success rather than simply providing temporary relief. A volunteer staff of “Anvil Angels” and “Angel Contractors” will help offer their personal touch and support.

About Alesmith Brewing Company

Forged in 1995, AleSmith has been recognized by consumers and critics alike as one of the world’s foremost craft brewing companies, with accolades that include medals won at prestigious national and international beer competitions. In addition to being well established within its hometown of San Diego, AleSmith was acknowledged by the RateBeer community as the 6th Best Brewery in the World in 2019. The brewery is also a three-time winner of the Champion Brewery Award at the San Diego International Beer Competition, where it received a Gold Medal in 2019 for Nut Brown English Brown Ale. Further recognition for individual beers includes a 2016 Gold Medal for Old Numbskull, and a 2017 Bronze Medal for Wee Heavy at the Great American Beer Festival. AleSmith occupies a 109,942 square-foot facility with a state-of-the-art brewery. AleSmith’s range of acclaimed beers includes Speedway Stout, Nut Brown Ale, and San Diego Pale Ale .394, distributed in 28 U.S. states and eight countries.

