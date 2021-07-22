Ales on Rails on Tap this Fall at Verde Canyon Railroad

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

CLARKDALE, Arizona – The first sign of autumn isn’t always the changing of the leaves; sometimes it’s the changing of the kegs. When the air turns crisp, and pint glasses are raised in celebration, it can only mean that Oktoberfest has arrived. Ales on Rails is Verde Canyon Railroad’s way of toasting this German tradition, providing a rollicking farewell to summer beginning Tuesday, September 14, and running through Sunday, October 31, 2021. Sample a wide range of local Arizona breweries, richly crafted beers ranging from the lightest pilsners to the hoppiest IPAs to the deepest stouts the Copper State has to offer.

Now in its 19th year, the very popular Ales on Rails season always sells out in advance and may be reserved to include a Verde Canyon Railroad logo beer glass with four beer-tasting tickets, a made-to-order lunch from the Copper Spike Cafe and a large selection of tasty Arizona-brewed craft beers for only $125 per person. The party begins on the depot patio from 10:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., with beer on tap prior to the train’s 1:00 p.m. departure. The fun continues onboard as highlighted beers of the day are available for purchase during the ride. Enjoy Ales on Rails while marveling at the colorful Verde Canyon scenery during this refreshing fall journey.

Echoing the celebration of amber brews are the brilliant bronze and gold colors vividly on display throughout Mother Nature’s masterpiece during the Fall Colors Tour, with autumn foliage ranging from chartreuse to ginger, and vermillion to violet, for a wide range of striking seasonal hues. If all four seasons were mixed together and the very best was skimmed off the top, it would be autumn. Radiant colors and mild temperatures, with a hint of briskness in the air, charges Verde Canyon with fresh energy. Residents of the Verde Canyon, as well as visitors, feel the seasonal change. Wildlife sightings increase as deer, javelina, coyote and other Arizona creatures become more active during the cooler daylight hours.

Leave the confines of city life in favor of high-spirited fun on an unforgettable journey around every bend and over every bridge as the train winds through its beautiful and historic red-rock corridor this autumn. Surrounded by the colors of the season, the flavors of Arizona, the curves of the Verde River, a trip aboard the train inspires wonder – and fills cameras.

The Verde Canyon Railroad depot is in Clarkdale, Arizona, 25 minutes southwest of Sedona and two hours north of Phoenix.

For More Information:
https://verdecanyonrr.com/events/ales-on-rails/

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
07/22: Brewbound Data Club w/ Lester Jones, Chief Economist, NBWA 07/22: Brewbound Podcast: The Numerator Challenge 07/22: Investor Speed Dating: Beer & Beyond 07/29: Brewbound Frontlines: Misogyny and Misconduct in the Beer Industry 08/05: Brewbound Podcast
View the Full Content Calendar
back
The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brew Talks Virtual
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More