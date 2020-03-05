Alaskan Brewing to Release Hazy Bay Juicy IPA

JUNEAU, Alaska – Alaskan Brewing Company is launching a new limited release series. Coming to stores in March will be the first of the series, Hazy Bay Juicy IPA, a citrusy and tropical fruit explosion of hops and drinkability based on the New England Hazy IPA beer style.

“We’ve brewed a few hazy IPAs in the past couple of years, and we think this one has a really nice balance of juicy hops flavor and smooth drinkability,” said Alaskan Brewing Director of Sales and Marketing Merv Boyce. “Our new Limited Release series allows us to experiment with new styles and ingredients and get products out quickly to our consumers.”

Hazy Bay Juicy IPA is brewed with a variety of hops, including Mosaic, Citra and Sultana, which are all high in juicy and citrus flavors. The hops are heavily used in the dry-hopped stage with two dry-hopping additions during fermentation. The soft mouthfeel is in part due to the use of Alaskan-grown white wheat from the VanderWeele Farms in Palmer, Alaska.

“Hazy Bay Juicy IPA is the first of our new Limited Release lineup, which will be in the market for just a few months before the next beer comes on board,” said Boyce. “Our consumers are asking us for variety and this series is a key place where they will find that. We’re targeting midsummer for the release of our refreshing and easy-drinking new Fireweed Blonde.”

Fireweed Blonde comes in at 4.5% alcohol-by-volume (ABV) and is a perfect beer for the warmer summer days, with a light body and just a touch of honey to balance the slight hop bitterness. The beer pays tribute to the distinctive bright purple Fireweed blossoms that mark the late summers throughout Alaska. As summer winds down, consumers can look for a brand-new IPA from Alaskan, Stratasphere, a Strata-hopped IPA. Strata hops are known for their tropical fruit and citrus flavors and aromas with a light herbal note. Another change for this series will be its availability in cans and draft only, making these beers the choice for consumers looking to get outdoors with a cold one.

“More and more consumers are preferring craft beer in cans, so when we developed this new line of experimental beers, the decision to release it in cans was a no-brainer,” Boyce said. “With bold flavors and great drinkability, I can see our consumers enjoying any of these beers after a day of hiking, skiing, fishing, or any of the activities Alaskan drinkers love to engage in.”

Hazy Bay Juicy IPA will be on shelves and on draft in the 25 states where Alaskan beer is distributed starting March 1 and will be sold through midsummer, to be followed by Fireweed Blonde, with Stratasphere IPA making its appearance in autumn.