Alaskan Brewing to Release Hazy Bay Juicy IPA

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

JUNEAU, Alaska – Alaskan Brewing Company is launching a new limited release series. Coming to stores in March will be the first of the series, Hazy Bay Juicy IPA, a citrusy and tropical fruit explosion of hops and drinkability based on the New England Hazy IPA beer style.

“We’ve brewed a few hazy IPAs in the past couple of years, and we think this one has a really nice balance of juicy hops flavor and smooth drinkability,” said Alaskan Brewing Director of Sales and Marketing Merv Boyce. “Our new Limited Release series allows us to experiment with new styles and ingredients and get products out quickly to our consumers.”

Hazy Bay Juicy IPA is brewed with a variety of hops, including Mosaic, Citra and Sultana, which are all high in juicy and citrus flavors. The hops are heavily used in the dry-hopped stage with two dry-hopping additions during fermentation. The soft mouthfeel is in part due to the use of Alaskan-grown white wheat from the VanderWeele Farms in Palmer, Alaska.

“Hazy Bay Juicy IPA is the first of our new Limited Release lineup, which will be in the market for just a few months before the next beer comes on board,” said Boyce. “Our consumers are asking us for variety and this series is a key place where they will find that. We’re targeting midsummer for the release of our refreshing and easy-drinking new Fireweed Blonde.”

Fireweed Blonde comes in at 4.5% alcohol-by-volume (ABV) and is a perfect beer for the warmer summer days, with a light body and just a touch of honey to balance the slight hop bitterness. The beer pays tribute to the distinctive bright purple Fireweed blossoms that mark the late summers throughout Alaska. As summer winds down, consumers can look for a brand-new IPA from Alaskan, Stratasphere, a Strata-hopped IPA. Strata hops are known for their tropical fruit and citrus flavors and aromas with a light herbal note. Another change for this series will be its availability in cans and draft only, making these beers the choice for consumers looking to get outdoors with a cold one.

“More and more consumers are preferring craft beer in cans, so when we developed this new line of experimental beers, the decision to release it in cans was a no-brainer,” Boyce said. “With bold flavors and great drinkability, I can see our consumers enjoying any of these beers after a day of hiking, skiing, fishing, or any of the activities Alaskan drinkers love to engage in.”

Hazy Bay Juicy IPA will be on shelves and on draft in the 25 states where Alaskan beer is distributed starting March 1 and will be sold through midsummer, to be followed by Fireweed Blonde, with Stratasphere IPA making its appearance in autumn.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brew Talks San Antonio 2020 (CBC)
Brew Talks San Antonio 2020 (CBC)

San Antonio, TX ● April 21, 2020

Register Now
Brew Talks Denver 2020 (GABF)
Brew Talks Denver 2020 (GABF)

Denver, CO ● Sept. 25, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.