Alaskan Brewing to Release Hard Seltzer

JUNEAU, Alaska– Alaskan Brewing Co. has produced award-winning craft beer since their 1986 beginnings, but the brewery’s latest release marks their first foray outside the world of malts and hops: Alaskan Hard Seltzer.

Alaskan Hard Seltzer is brewed with an ingredient that should be familiar to fans of Alaskan’s ales: locally foraged Sitka spruce tips.”We’ve been brewing beer with Sitka spruce tips for 20 years, so we knew their unique flavor profile would provide a great base for our hard seltzers,” said Alaskan Brewing Co. Product Development Lead,Dave Wilson. The initial release will feature two flavors: SpruceLemon Lime and Spruce Cherry Grapefruit. “The spruce tips lend a citrusy, berry-like character, which naturally complements the crisp lemon-lime and cherry-grapefruit flavors in the hard seltzer,” Wilson explained.

Alaskan Hard Seltzer is brewed much like a beer, substituting fermentable sugar for malt and omitting the hops. During the fermentation process, the yeast converts every bit of sugar into alcohol, resulting in a beverage that is free of sugar and gluten, and much lower in carbs and calories than beer, coming in at an ABV of4.5%, 95 calories and 2 grams of carbs. “We’ve been perfecting our hard seltzer this year, and we’re excited to offer a sugar-free, gluten-free craft brewed beverage that reflects the quality and spirit of the Alaskan Brewing Company,” said Chief Operations Officer, KristiMcGuire. “We’re initially releasing these two new hard seltzers in our home state of Alaska, and we hope to share these Alaskan brews with some of our other markets next year.”

The bright, crisp and refreshing taste of Alaskan Hard Seltzer is represented by the vivid greens and reds of the northern lights featured on the can label, dancing across a dark Alaskan sky on a crisp, cold night.

Alaskan Hard Seltzer will be available on draft and in 6-pack cans inAlaska only starting November 1. To celebrate the launch, the BrewCrew is hosting events in Juneau and Anchorage. In Juneau, fans can get a sneak preview on Friday, October 25 from 4-6pm at the TriangleClub Bar, the Hangar on the Wharf, McGivney’s Sports Bar & Grill in the valley, and the Imperial Saloon, where the Brew Crew will be handing out Alaskan Hard Seltzer samples and giveaways during Game 3of the World Series. Anchorage fans can sample the seltzer at the release party at 907 Alehouse on November 1 from 7-10pm, with giveaways, a photo booth, and live music from I Like Robots.

For more information on Alaskan Brewing, visit www.alaskanbeer.com.