Alaskan Brewing Redesigns Can Packaging

JUNEAU, Alaska – Alaskan Brewing Company is debuting a new line of cans this March featuring beers that have never been in a can, and a brand new mixed can 12-pack. For the first time, Alaskan White Ale and Husky IPA will be in a can and will be part of a core group of canned products that invite beer drinkers to experience the excitement of Alaska.

Joining White and Husky in the newly-designed lineup will be the iconic Alaskan Amber and fan favorite Kolsch. All four will be in 6-packs and 12-packs in select markets and will be the four varieties featured in an all-new mixed can 12-pack.

“The redesigned artwork of our new cans is all about placing people in the breathtaking environment where we get to live and brew our beer,” said Brand Coordinator Tasha Heumann. “Our Amber artwork has always celebrated the fishing life in Alaska, but now the F/V Caribou, the salmon-fishing boat featured on Amber since 1986, is barreling forward amidst a churning ocean. We’ve taken that approach of connecting people to the thrill of Alaska with all the imagery of these new can products.”

“Our fans love to bond with the Alaskan spirit represented by our beers, and these new cans do that with design, and also because aluminum cans are so easy to pack in and out of adventures,” said Communications Manager Andy Kline. “We want these bold new designs to inspire people to get out on a trail, go fishing, run with a dog, find a remote beach, or find a great place to explore no matter where they are. That’s the Alaskan spirit that we are always excited to see when people pick up one of our beers.”

This new selection of redesigned cans is in addition to the full range of beers that Alaskan produces, including bottled and draft brews. Kline said the new mixed can pack provides a great sampling opportunity for consumers.

“This is our first mixed can pack, and we’re eager to offer a variety of drinkable, approachable beers,” said Kline. “We think this pack offers something for everyone – from hoppy beers to smooth and refreshing flavors.”

Alaskan first started canning beers in 2014, and cans have been a growing part of the brewery’s portfolio. Brewing and packaging its beers in the remote location of Alaska poses its challenges, and the lighter weight of cans offers an opportunity to ship more efficiently. Kline said the brewery sees this launch of redesigned cans as a growth category in the markets where Alaskan beer is distributed and provides capability to continue to extend that footprint in the future.

The mixed can pack and 6- and 12-packs of Amber, Kölsch, Husky IPA and White should begin appearing on shelves starting March 1. The new White Ale can is also being served starting in March onboard Alaska Airlines.

The Alaskan Brewing Company was established by Geoff and Marcy Larson in 1986. Beginning with Alaskan Amber, a beer based on a Gold Rush-era recipe, the brewery has always strived for creative brews, pioneering innovative brewing processes, and a commitment to the Alaskan way of life.