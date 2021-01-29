Alaskan Brewing Launches Mixed Pack

JUNEAU, Alaska – Alaskan Brewing Company today announced its newest mixed pack designed to tickle the taste buds of every beer drinker with four unique flavor profiles that are as bold as the Alaskan wilderness.

Anchored by the original, award-winning Alaskan Amber and the extremely popular Alaskan Icy Bay IPA, this exciting mixed pack also includes Alaskan Lo-IPA – a specialty option for beer drinkers who prefer lower calories and lower alcohol content with all the balance and complexity of a traditional IPA.

“Mosaic and Citra hops bring a refreshing mango and tangerine aroma to Alaskan Lo-IPA, giving it a crisp, clean finish that appeals to many different palates,” said Rob Day, brewing manager for Alaskan Brewing Co.

The newest entry to the mixed pack – Alaskan Citrus Wheat – is specially brewed to usher in mild spring and summer days with its unique notes of fresh orange, grapefruit, and lemon peel. Slightly hazy with a light golden color, Alaskan Citrus Wheat delivers exactly what you would expect from a refreshing warm-weather ale…slightly tart at the start and then followed by a light toasted wheat character and hop bitterness to tie it all together.

“This beer is one of our most exciting offerings to date,” said Merv Boyce, director of sales & marketing for Alaskan Brewing Co. “One sip and you are transported to the West Glacier Trail in late summer, ready for a well-earned beverage after a rigorous hike. And with its lower alcohol content, Alaskan Citrus Wheat is perfect for enjoying as part of an active lifestyle.”

All four varieties in the new Alaskan Mixed Pack are brewed with Alaskan glacier-fed water and are conveniently packaged in 12-ounce aluminum cans. The mixed pack will be available in stores nationwide beginning in March.

About Alaskan Brewing Co.

Alaska has a rich history of brewing. From the explorers of the 1700s through the Gold Rush, many a thirsty Alaskan has been able to enjoy locally made beers. In 1986, 28-year-olds Marcy and Geoff Larson reignited that tradition when they opened the Alaskan Brewing Company, the 67th independent brewery in the country and the first brewery in Juneau since Prohibition. From its humble beginning, Alaskan Brewing Co. has continued to be one of the most innovative and award-winning craft breweries in the history of the Great American Beer Festival, with distribution in 25 states (and growing). Follow @alaskanbrewing on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, or visit www.alaskanbeer.com for more information.