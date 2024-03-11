Alaskan Brewing Company Unveils WILDNESS, a Lifestyle Brew Designed for Adventure Seekers

JUNEAU, Alaska – Alaskan Brewing Company is proud to release a new lifestyle-focused beer, WILDNESS, to its year-round product lineup. Crafted in Juneau, Alaska, which is famously located off the road system and only accessible by boat or plane, WILDNESS is now available in all current Alaskan Brewing Company markets.

“WILDNESS is for those who want a taste of adventure,” said Maxwell Rule, Chief Operating Officer of Alaskan Brewing Company. “This beer is an exciting new release, unlike any other for our brewery, giving seasoned Alaskan Brewing fans and beer lovers across the country a taste of the adventurous lifestyle of the Last Frontier.”

WILDNESS is made by working harmoniously with the rugged environment rather than against it, as the brewery harnesses Alaska’s frigid temperatures for its unique cold fermentation process. The resulting Alaskan® Cold Beer is invigoratingly crisp and bold with pioneering spirit.

“WILDNESS embodies a distinct identity that sets it apart from previous Alaskan Brewing releases,”?said Mark Lawson, Director of Craft and Specialty Brands at Nevada Beverage.?“Consumers will undoubtedly be drawn to the unapologetic attitude of WILDNESS. It’s not just a beverage; it’s a manifesto of self-expression and authenticity. From its bold flavors to its captivating branding, WILDNESS invites?beer drinkers?to embrace their true selves and revel in the wildness of life.”

Whether you’re conquering new heights, reminiscing on past adventures, or wishing to remain untamed, visit the beer finder on wildnessbeer.com tofind WILDNESS on draft and in stores near you.

In addition to producing award-winning beverages, Alaskan Brewing Company strives for innovation through progressive programs like employee ownership and a commitment to environmental stewardship.

