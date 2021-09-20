Alaskan Brewing Company Release Experimental 586 Double IPA

JUNEAU, Alaska – It’s official: Spooky Season is here. Just in time for the mad scientists at Alaskan Brewing to share their newest creation: the Experimental 586 Double IPA (7.5% ABV).

When Alaskan brewers want something wild and adventurous for their ‘laboratories’, they know to look no further than the Hop Breeding Company (HBC). HBC is a joint venture between John I. Haas and Yakima Chief Ranches that has created some of the most popular new hops on the market today. The 586 is an aroma hop that features ‘eerily’ intense notes of tropical fruit, mango, guava, and citrus.

This bold, yet balanced IPA is packaged in a striking, electric green can that would make Mary Shelley proud – preparing your palate for something other-worldly. “This beer has an upfront mango flavor and creamy orange finish, it’s incredibly approachably for a Double IPA,” said Rob Day, Brewmaster at Alaskan Brewing Co. Pouring golden and hazy, with a creamy white head, this dangerously delicious beer is bound to be more treat than trick.

Available starting this month for a limited time in select markets nationwide stay informed on social media for when this brew will come to you, Experimental 586 Double IPA is the third offering in Alaskan Brewing’s ‘High End’ rotational series.

https://alaskanbeer.com/2021/09/17/alaskan-brewing-company-prepares-to-unleash-the-mad-scientist/

