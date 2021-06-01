Against the Grain Brewery and Smokehouse to Re-Open

Louisville, KY – Against the Grain Brewery & Smokehouse will re-open after over a year of standing fallow. On June 3rd at 4pm we will re-open our doors to customers for regular service of our world class house made beers and house smoked meats. Our menu has been updated with some minor tweaks and our beer list will include a core lineup of the beers we are known for, as well as some special brews that are available only here in Louisville! We have expanded our media set up to accommodate viewing more sporting and special events. In addition, we have also freshened up the space with new paint, new art, and a deep clean and sanitation. Our bottle and gift shop will be readily available in the front of the restaurant for those who wish to pick up ATG swag, beer to go and now cocktails to go!

Co Founder Sam J Cruz says this about the grand reopening:

“This grand re-opening marks a pivotal moment in the story we at ATG share with this great city. 2020 was the most challenging year for all of us in so many ways. As we grappled with the effects of the pandemic and the social reckoning, we teetered on moments of fear and uncertainty that we would not move forward. But we at ATG believe in downtown Louisville, we believe in the people of our great city and we love all that is Louisville. So we decided that we would grind it out with our fellow Louisvillians and local businesses and go all in on this great space. So here we are. At the moment that we dreamed for, toiled for, and awaited. We are reopening the doors of our flagship location! I know it’s a little early, but if I could hug everyone who walks through the door, I would!”

Against the Grain Brewery & Smokehouse will continue to adhere and support the guidance given by the CDC and Kentucky state leadership in following the limited capacity requirements of 75%, as well as our staff utilizing PPE and sanitation procedures as required by the Louisville Health Department, and state mandates. This will include masks for our team. We eagerly await the lifting of all the mandates on June 11th, but are and will continue to be committed to the safety of our guests and team.

Against the Grain’s will be open all week, with hours Monday through Friday being 4pm to 910pm, and Saturday/ Sunday from 11am to 10pm. We will adjust the hours accordingly as business and staffing dictate.

About Against the Grain

Since the beginning, Against the Grain has thrown caution to the wind and made beer without convention. For Against the Grain founders, Sam J Cruz, Jerry Gnagy, Andrew Ott, and Adam Watson, beer has been about having fun and sharing it with the world. From day one, they have been committed to doing the extraordinary. The impossible even by making an array of beers that wowed drinkers of Louisville and the world alike in a time when grayscale beer flavor was popular belief. So in 2011, they opened Louisville’s first brewer owned-and-operated brewery, Against the Grain Brewery and Smokehouse in downtown Louisville, Ky. With a brewery in tow, they set out to change the belief that craft beers were for the few. No more stuffy beer nerds, sniffing and sipping. And no more obscure beer bars to taste aged imported ales! Great beer is for everyone, especially right here in Louisville. They committed to making a variety of world-class beer with varying styles and flavors, all packaged up with clever names to elicit smiles and fun that should accompany a great beer. They pride themselves in that it was made right here in Louisville, KY! So it comes as no surprise, they have realized their dream and Against The Grain has become a staple in downtown Louisville at Slugger Field, as well as the shelves of your local store adorned with their hilariously decorated cans.

For More Information:

https://atgbrewery.com