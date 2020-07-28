AfterGlow Hard Kombucha Expands Nationwide with Brew Pipeline

Brew Pipeline, a direct-access platform between craft beverage producers and new markets, announced that AfterGlow Hard Kombucha is joining its PORTFOLIO program. Available in two flavors, Ginger Blue and Citrus Rush, AfterGlow will be ready for purchase in 43 new states later this month. Both flavors are available for year-round distribution.

With Aqua ViTea’s 13 years of kombucha brewing experience, AfterGlow is crafted using only real and organic ingredients. A light and refreshing alternative to beer and wine, it’s quickly become the hip go-to drink at the bar, beach or backyard for people with active and healthy lifestyles.

“Hard Kombucha is a new and expanding category and we’re excited to launch this better-for-you alcoholic beverage experience in new markets with Brew Pipeline,” says Jeff Weaber, Founder of AfterGlow Hard Kombucha. “Brew Pipeline has demonstrated deep industry experience with producers, distributors, and retailers that has allowed them to innovate as a master distributor and showcase/introduce regional brands across the nation. We are very excited to be working with Brew Pipeline and to leverage their industry knowledge and innovative spirit into new categories.”

AfterGlow Hard Kombucha is available in four-pack, 12-ounce cans. Both flavors are 5% ABV. The suggested retail selling price will range from $8.99 to $10.99 depending on individual state taxes and promotions.

Flavor profiles include:

Ginger Blue A blissful blend of berry and ginger

Citrus Rush A juicy grapefruit mimosa



For more information regarding distribution and retail, please email info@brewpipeline.com

About Brew Pipeline

Led by industry veterans, Brew Pipeline is the first direct-access platform between the best craft brewers and new markets across the nation. Forward-thinking initiatives including Portfolio, Collab, and Guest Brewer provide a number of opportunities to connect brewers to new markets, retailers and consumers. As a one-stop solution for all logistics beyond the brewers’ dock, Brew Pipeline handles everything from marketing and promotions to order harvesting, registrations and chain communications. Additionally, they provide resources that build brewers brands, expand distributor portfolios, adding true incremental dollars to both breweries and distributors alike. For more information, visit www.brewpipeline.com and follow on social media @brewpipline and @guestbrewer.

About AfterGlow Hard Kombucha

AfterGlow Hard Kombucha by Aqua ViTea is a better-for-you alcoholic beverage brewed with organic ingredients in the heart of Vermont. Keeping in line with Aqua ViTea’s 13 years of Kombucha brewing expertise, AfterGlow is carefully sourced with the finest sustainable ingredients and features the naturally occurring alcohol Kombucha creates through fermentation. Currently available in Ginger Blue and Citrus Rush flavors, AfterGlow is organic, gluten-free, non-GMO and has lower calories.