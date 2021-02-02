Advintage Distributing Partners with New Anthem Beer Project for North Carolina Distribution

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Advintage Distributing of North Carolina is thrilled to announce their partnership with New Anthem Beer Project.

New Anthem will transition from self-distribution to statewide representation by Advintage Distributing, beginning February 1, 2021.

Founded in 2016 in Wilmington, North Carolina by partners and friends Bill Hunterand Aaron Skiles, New Anthem Beer Project unrelentingly pursues quality. From thefinest raw materials, experimental spirit and dedicated, consistent process, the brewery has earned respect and acclaim. While their IPAs seem to set them apart, New Anthem isn’t a one trick pony. There’s nothing off limits in their lineup. The unique Lager Beers and traditional Belgian spinoffs that accompany their strong stout game and growing barrel program all benefit from the meticulous attention to quality. With current and future expansion of production, and this partnership with Advintage Distributing, their beers will soon become available in many new or underserved markets.

Advintage Distributing’s mission is to canvas North Carolina with the best craft beer on the planet. Armed with a knowledgeable & hard working Team, and infrastructure investments specifically built to keep product quality at it’s highest, Advintage is excited to help New Anthem Beer Project expand it’s representation in North Carolina. Advintage also operates statewide in South Carolina & Tennessee.