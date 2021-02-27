ACE Cider Achieves Distribution All 50 States

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

With the launch of New Hampshire in January, ACE Cider (The California Cider Co) becomes the first independent cider brand with national distribution, doing business in all 50 states. ACE joins an elite list of less than 5 independent suppliers in the beer industry with national distribution.

ACE was founded by Jeffrey House in 1993 and is now lead by his two sons, Jason and Simon, alongside him. ACE was the fastest growing cider brand in 2020, according to IRi, lead by ACE Pineapple, America’s #1 fruit cider brand.

ACE has been a leader in cider innovation in 4 different decades and is credited with developing the world’s first pineapple cider, amonst many other cider innovation firsts. ACE Guava was the#1 selling cider innovation of 2020 and the newly released ACE Mango promises to drive strong growth to the segment in 2021.

ACE Ciders are the only nationally distributed cider brands made without added sugar, with fewer sugars and calories per serving than your average cider brand. Cider is already considered a better-for-you beer segment touting it’s “apple-a-day” and inherent gluten-free nature and is trending well with the growing interest in better-for-you and fruit-forward items in the beer aisle.

Just starting their 28th year of business, the House family wants to thank all of their 190+ distributor partners including their most recent, Craft New Hampshire, for making ACE Ciders accessible to all Americans from sea to shining sea.

For more information: https://www.acecider.com

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound Podcast: How to Refresh Your Brand Refresh Without Alienating Your Consumers
03/04 - Brewbound Podcast: How to Refresh Your Brand Refresh Without Alienating Your Consumers
Brewbound Podcast
03/18 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club w/ 3 Tier Beverages
03/11 - Brewbound Data Club w/ 3 Tier Beverages
Brewbound Frontlines
03/25 - Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
04/29 - Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.