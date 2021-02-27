ACE Cider Achieves Distribution All 50 States

With the launch of New Hampshire in January, ACE Cider (The California Cider Co) becomes the first independent cider brand with national distribution, doing business in all 50 states. ACE joins an elite list of less than 5 independent suppliers in the beer industry with national distribution.

ACE was founded by Jeffrey House in 1993 and is now lead by his two sons, Jason and Simon, alongside him. ACE was the fastest growing cider brand in 2020, according to IRi, lead by ACE Pineapple, America’s #1 fruit cider brand.

ACE has been a leader in cider innovation in 4 different decades and is credited with developing the world’s first pineapple cider, amonst many other cider innovation firsts. ACE Guava was the#1 selling cider innovation of 2020 and the newly released ACE Mango promises to drive strong growth to the segment in 2021.

ACE Ciders are the only nationally distributed cider brands made without added sugar, with fewer sugars and calories per serving than your average cider brand. Cider is already considered a better-for-you beer segment touting it’s “apple-a-day” and inherent gluten-free nature and is trending well with the growing interest in better-for-you and fruit-forward items in the beer aisle.

Just starting their 28th year of business, the House family wants to thank all of their 190+ distributor partners including their most recent, Craft New Hampshire, for making ACE Ciders accessible to all Americans from sea to shining sea.

For more information: https://www.acecider.com