Able Seedhouse + Brewery to Release Shapes and Sizes V3 IPA

MINNEAPOLIS– Able Seedhouse + Brewery in Northeast Minneapolis continues its deep dive into hops with the introduction of Shapes and Sizes V3. Head Brewer Bobby Blasey says he’s beefed up the hopping ratio and changed up the flavors for another delicious entry into the hazy category.

“The Ekuanot, El Dorado, and Simcoe hops blend together to give this beer lots of fruity, tropical, berry, melon and citrus notes,” says Able Head Brewer Bobby Blasey. “Of course, these flavors pair really well with the soft, clean and plush flavors of the malts.”

The Shapes and Sizes IPA series is designed to introduce new formulas, subtleties and intentional profiles for the growing base of hazy beer fans.

Shapes and Sizes V3 is a hazy style IPA with a 5.8% ABV and 10 IBU. You can try it in the Able taproom starting March 6 and find it in local restaurants and retailers beginning March 9.

ABLE Seedhouse + Brewery

Founded in 2015, Able Seedhouse + Brewery is a community of creative, hard-working and thoughtful people dedicated to building locally-inspired and ultra-fresh beer. Every concept, piece of art, package, design, and beer poured at Able are the result of a very curious group of people and the community supporting them. ABLE is located in the Arts District of Northeast Minneapolis at 1121 Quincy St NE. Check out our taproom, active event schedule and an evolving beer menu. ABLE is also home to Animals Barbeque Company. To learn more, go to: www.ablebeer.com.

For More Information: www.ablebeer.com

