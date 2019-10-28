Able Seedhouse + Brewery Releases Shapes and Sizes Hazy IPA

MINNEAPOLIS — Able Seedhouse + Brewery in Northeast Minneapolis is proud to unveil Shapes and Sizes. The IPA represents a step away from convention and an exploration of unique hops.

“Hop profiles, breweries, brewers, growers and consumers, we all come in different shapes and sizes and this IPA expresses that notion to the ever-growing base of hazy beer fans,” says Alan Erbach, Able Assistant Brewer.

Shapes and Sizes is hopped with Amarillo, Simcoe, and Zythos hops at over 5lbs per barrel. “This amount and combination of hops give the beer lots of citrus, melon, apricot, passionfruit, bubblegum, and tropical flavors,” describes Able Head Brewer Bobby Blasey. “It’s fruity and juicy, with just the right amount of dankness. It’s a fantastic beer and we’re excited to get it out there.”

Shapes and Sizes is a hazy IPA with a 5.8% ABV and 10 IBU. Try it in a pint, crowler or growler in the Able taproom starting October 24th. Shape and Sizes hits the streets in local restaurants and retailers starting October 28th.

ABLE Seedhouse + Brewery

Founded in 2015, Able Seedhouse + Brewery is a community of creative, hard-working and thoughtful people dedicated to building locally-inspired and ultra-fresh beer. Every concept, piece of art, package, design, and beer poured at Able are the result of a very curious group of people and the community supporting them. ABLE is located in the Arts District of Northeast Minneapolis at 1121 Quincy St NE. Check out our taproom, active event schedule and an evolving beer menu. ABLE is also home to Animals Barbeque Company.