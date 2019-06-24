Abita Brewing’s Strawberry Lager Goes Year-Round

ABITA SPRINGS, La. — The team at Louisiana’s first and largest craft brewery, Abita Brewing Company, has listened to the pleas of its loyal patrons and partners across the country and announced seasonal favorite Abita Strawberry Lager is now available year-round to customers. As one of the most anticipated seasonal beers among Abita’s repertoire, the craft brew’s availability will increase from three months out of the year to 365 days per year. Abita Strawberry Lager will continue to be distributed to each of its current markets across the United States.

“We created Strawberry Lager 15 years ago for a local strawberry festival and it took off immediately, becoming one of our most sought-after seasonal brews,” says David Blossman, President & CEO of Abita Brewing Co. “It was the first strawberry beer produced in the state. Fans have made it clear that they want it year-round, and we now have the capacity to make it year-round.”

The only beer brewed with Louisiana strawberries, the crisp lager is made with Pilsner and Wheat malts and Vanguard hops, resulting in a light gold lager with a subtle haze and strawberry flavor and aroma.

Similar to wine with grape harvest, the team at Abita has worked closely with its farmers to ensure enough berries are harvested to last throughout the year, allowing the craft brewery to deliver the fresh taste of strawberries to consumers all year long.

“We harvest the strawberries at the end of the crop year at the point when they are the sweetest, which enables the beer to have such a distinct flavor,” says Abita Brewmaster, Mark Wilson. “We will use about 120,000 pounds of strawberries to be able to deliver Strawberry year-round.”

Abita Strawberry Lager is available in bottles, 12-oz and 19.2-oz cans, and 1⁄4 and 1⁄2 draft kegs. The beer is featured in bars, restaurants, grocery stores, liquor stores, and convenience stores among other locations across the country.

Patrons can also sample Strawberry and an array of Abita beer at the brewery’s Tap Room. Guided and self-guided brewery tours are also available throughout the week.

About Abita Brewing Company

The Abita Brewing Company was founded in 1986 and continues to be Louisiana’s largest craft brewery. Nestled in the piney woods 30 miles north of New Orleans in Abita Springs, Louisiana, Abita’s state-of- the-art facility produces more than 151,000 barrels of beer and 9,100 barrels of root beer per year. Made with only the finest ingredients, including the purest water directly from Abita Springs, Abita’s lagers and ales are brewed in small batches and hand-crafted by a team of dedicated workers with only the highest ideals of quality. The brewing company features 13 year-round brews, including fan favorites Abita Amber, Purple Haze, and Louisiana exclusive The Boot, a line of seasonal brews and limited series, and craft sodas. Abita Brewing ranked 21st on the Brewers Association “Top 50 U.S. Craft Brewing Companies” 2018 list. Abita Brewing Company is privately owned and operated by Louisiana shareholders, many who have been with the company since day one.