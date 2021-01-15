Abita Brewery Expands Into The RTD Category with Libre Rum & Cola

ABITA SPRINGS, LA – Abita Brewing Company, is kicking off 2021 with the launch of Libre Rum & Cola, a Ready-to-Drink (RTD) cocktail available in 4-packs of 12oz cans.

“Consumers are looking for convenience without having to sacrifice quality. We started development with the goal of crafting the best tasting rum and cola by utilizing the highest quality, all-natural ingredients,” said David Blossman, President and CEO of Abita Brewing Company. “Our Rum & Cola gives you the craftsmanship of a premium-classic cocktail to enjoy at any time or occasion, in the convenience of a can.”

Libre Rum & Cola is an all-natural distilled spirits cocktail made with imported, three-year oak barrel aged rum, cola crafted with raw cane sugar and a twist of natural lime juice. Each 12-ounce can has an 8% ABV, which is equivalent to over a shot and a half of premium, Central American Rum. Enjoy it straight from the can or pour over ice with a garnish of lime!

Libre Rum & Cola will be available in grocery stores, retailers and restaurants in Louisiana and throughout the Abita Brewing Company distribution network.

About Abita Brewing Company

Abita Brewing Company was founded in 1986 and is Louisiana’s original craft brewery. Nestled in the piney woods 30 miles north of New Orleans in Abita Springs, Louisiana, Abita’s state-of-the-art facility produces more than 125,000 barrels of beer and 13,500 barrels of soda per year. Made with only the finest ingredients, including the purest water directly from Abita Springs, Abita’s lagers and ales are brewed in small batches and hand-crafted by a team of dedicated brewers with only the highest ideals of quality. The brewing company features 15 year-round brews, including fan favorites Abita Amber, Purple Haze, and Louisiana exclusive The Boot, a line of seasonal brews and limited series, and craft sodas. Abita Brewing ranks 24th on the Brewers Association “Top 50 U.S. Craft Brewing Companies” 2019 list. Abita Brewing Company is privately owned and operated by Louisiana shareholders, many who have been with the company since day one.