805 Beer and the World Surf League Extend Partnership With “Cold Beer Surf Club” Podcast and Athlete Booster Program

Firestone Walker announced that 805 Beer, California’s bestselling craft beer, and the World Surf League (WSL) are excited to extend their multi-year partnership and launch their latest collaboration, the “Cold Beer Surf Club,” an original podcast and short film series hosted by 805 Authentico and top-ranked Californian professional surfer Conner Coffin. 805 Beer and the WSL are also launching an athlete booster program designed to provide two Challenger Series surfers with the critical support to surf on the global series. Watch the podcast here.

Debuting on January 29, 2024, on WSL channels as part of the Championship Tour (CT) opening at Pipeline on the North Shore of Oahu, the first episode of “Cold Beer Surf Club” features Foo Fighters guitarist and avid surfer Chris Shiflett. The “Cold Beer Surf Club” takes viewers and listeners into candid conversations rooted in surf and culture. Episodes will air monthly and will also feature companion short films that capture adventures beyond the podcast conversations, such as Coffin and guests hitting the waves, picking up guitars and sharing the stage, or reeling in a catch over hearty conversation and connection of shared passions.

“Surfing is a community that feeds off a shared passion for arts, music, and cultures that both pro surfers and surf fans are inspired by,” Coffin said. “I’m excited to share these stories with fellow athletes and friends to provide our unique perspectives and inspire others. 805 Beer is part of the landscape where I grew up, so we share many of the same values and pursuits. I’m stoked for this new venture with my 805 Beer family and the incredible stories we’ll tell.”

Strengthening the brand’s support of the competitive surfing community, 805 Beer is also announcing an Athlete Booster program for two Challenger Series surfers for the 2024 series. 805 Beer will select and award one male and one female surfer an endowment to support their tour goals and also cover portions of the surfer’s competition expenses. Surfers will be announced in advance of the Challenger Series opener, the Gold Coast Pro Presented by GWM

“Deepening our partnership with the World Surf League over the years has been a rewarding endeavor. It is a true partnership where our teams work to develop our shared passions for surfing into meaningful programs and entertainment that supports athletes and celebrates the surf art form,” said Dustin Hinz, CMO of Firestone Walker Brewing Company. “Watching Conner evolve from a top-ranked surfer to a guide of culture through this series reaffirms our mission for creating platforms that give our athletes an opportunity to thrive while providing 805 Beer fans with compelling stories. The podcast, coupled with our athlete booster program, are ways we can give back to a community that gives us all so much.”

“There’s never been so much global talent at the elite level of WSL surfing and upcoming athletes can use all the support they can get in developing into world-class surfers and chasing their dreams,” said Dave Prodan, Chief Strategy Officer of the World Surf League. “The 805 Beer athlete booster program is a great initiative that gives back to the surfing community via former Championship Tour surfer, World Title contender and Santa Barbara style icon Conner Coffin. Conner has had an incredible career as both a free surfer and a competitive surfer, and the insights and support he can provide to the next generation of talent is invaluable.”

As 805 Beer extends its multi-year partnership as the official craft beer partner for the WSL North America, the brewer will host activations around major events, including the US Open of Surfing, the Lexus Pipe Pro Presented by YETI, the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach, the TUDOR JAWS Big Wave Challenge, and the WSL Finals.

“This is a milestone win for 805 brand culture and exposure that creates excitement in the trade,” said Tony Amaral, Firestone Walker’s Chief Sales Officer. “This partnership goes beyond the WSL—it’s also a massive investment in driving demand for our trade partners, who have helped us grow 805 into California’s #1 craft beer and the 13th bestselling craft beer in the nation. The runway for 805 Beer is still long and wide.”

https://www.805beer.com/film/cold-beer-surf-club/