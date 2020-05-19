TACOMA, Wash. — 7 Seas Brewing unveils updated branding and packaging in May 2020. After 10 years of independently crafting beer in the Pacific NW and being the 1st Craft Brewery in Washington to package their beer in cans, progress continues with this next evolution, creating clean and cohesive packaging.

Their core year-round beers and limited releases will be transitioning to 6pack cartons. New cans will have a consistent eye-catching look, leaving no doubt that your crushing a 7 Seas craft beer. Showcasing the beer style, and having moved away from figurative beer names, this sleek look gives you no question as to the beers style. The classic Double IPA from 7 Seas will becoming available in a brand-new format, 19.2oz Cans.

7 Seas’ co-founder and president, Mike Runion, says “After 10 years of brewing beer and packaging in cans, we are super excited to continue our evolution with a little refresh and have our brand represent where we are today and we think “You’ll Like It.”. In addition, we have some fun new releases and formats being released.” He goes on to say, “Even in these interesting times we are amidst, no time like the present.”

Look for 7 Seas Brewing’s beers, distributed by Columbia Distributing, available throughout WA State.

Until normal Tap Room operations can return, 7 Seas Tap Rooms are OPEN Wednesday-Sunday from 12noon-6pm for beer-to-go, merch, gift cards, and kegs. A new on-line store starts Wednesday, May 6th.

About 7 Seas Brewing:

7 Seas Brewing, founded in 2009 by Puget Sound natives Travis Guterson and Mike Runion, offers an array of beer styles, ranging from classic to contemporary with their own unique spin. 7 Seas’ Breweries and Tap Rooms, located in beautiful downtown Gig Harbor and in Tacoma’s Historic Brewing District, are open every day (except in this odd moment), are family- friendly, and offer a relaxed environment. For more information, please visit www.7seasbrewing.com.